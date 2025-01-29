Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Budget / News / Markets to remain open on Feb 1 for Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech

Markets to remain open on Feb 1 for Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025 speech

Union Budget 2025: Both NSE and BSE have announced that they will remain open to trade on the budget day, which falls on a Saturday this year

NSE

NSE

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE have confirmed that the exchanges will operate full trading sessions on Saturday, as the Union Budget is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
 
In a circular issued on Monday, the exchanges outlined that the equity markets would be open from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, with the commodity derivatives market trading until 5:00 pm. However, the “T0” session will not be scheduled due to a settlement holiday. Pre-market trading will take place from 9:00 am to 9:08 am, and indices will be calculated throughout the day.  Follow the latest updates on Union Budget 2025: Budget 2025 
 
 

Why are markets open on budget day?

The Union Budget, which lays out the government’s fiscal plans for the coming year, significantly impacts market trends, investor sentiment, and stock valuations. Keeping the markets open during the budget presentation allows participants to react in real-time, ensuring transparency and efficient price discovery.
 
Market analysts will closely monitor the budget’s announcements for their potential effects on economic growth, taxation, government spending, and sector performance. By maintaining market operations on budget day, investors can make informed decisions, promoting fairness and inclusivity across the market.
 

Are markets always open on budget day?

The move aligns with past practices, where markets have remained open on budget day, such as during the Union Budget announcements on February 1, 2020, and February 28, 2015.
 

Union Budget 2025

Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on February 1, marking her eighth consecutive budget presentation.
 
The previous Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024, after the Lok Sabha elections. An interim budget had been presented on February 1, 2024, covering essential government expenditures. 

More From This Section

Budget

Automakers want support for green tech, EVs, consumer spending boost

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Industry expects tax regime simplification in Budget: Ficci survey

PremiumPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a discussion with economists in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Union Budget 2025: Focus on allies, Bihar, and middle-class relief

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Budget expectations highlights: Budget should focus on boosting consumption, say industry insiders

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

Topics : Budget presentation Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 BSE NSE Union Budget BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon