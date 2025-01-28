Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Industry expects tax regime simplification in Budget: Ficci survey

Industry expects tax regime simplification in Budget: Ficci survey

Expressing concerns over muted demand in the economy, companies have called for a review of the direct tax structure

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A pre-budget industry survey by FICCI has found that a majority of industry members expect simplification to the tax regime and incentives for green tech and easing compliances through digitisation in the upcoming FY26 Budget.
 
Expressing concerns over muted demand in the economy, companies have called for a review of the direct tax structure.
 
A significant number of companies said that a relook at the slabs and the tax rates is warranted as this could leave more money in the hands of people and spur consumption demand in the economy. 
 
“The respondents also called for a strong policy push on simplifying the tax regime, incentivising the development of green technologies or renewables and EVs, and easing compliances through digitisation,” the survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said (FICCI).
 
 
On the taxation front, providing tax certainty, addressing custom duty inversion, and rationalisation of TDS provisions were highlighted as important themes by the participants.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

Budget expectations highlights: Budget should focus on boosting consumption, say industry insiders

PremiumNirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Will the Finance Minister provide a fillip for demand growth?

PremiumBudget

Budget 2025: Will govt accept farmer demands for assured procurement?

Nirmala Sitharaman

From Tuhin Kanta Pandey to Ajay Seth, meet FM Sitharaman's Budget team

PremiumTaming inflation

Taming inflation: How Union Budget can address economic challenges

 
The survey drew responses from over 150 companies spanning across diverse sectors between December 2024 and mid-January 2025.
 
About 47 per cent of participants expected the government to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.9 per cent for FY 2024-25 and another 24 per cent reporting that the government could improve and report a lower fiscal deficit number for the current year.
 
Nearly 60 per cent of participants projected a GDP growth rate between 6.5 and 6.9 per cent for 2025-26 with 64 per cent showing optimism towards India’s growth prospects ahead of the Union Budget.
 
Around 68 per cent of companies have called for a thrust on capital expenditure to sustain the growth momentum. FICCI survey said that the industry is expecting an increase of at least 15 per cent in capex allocation for FY 2025-26.
 
Infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and rural development were mentioned by companies as critical areas for policy attention. Nearly 40 per cent of the respondents stressed the continued need to support the MSMEs, to drive employment creation. “Targeted measures for MSMEs ensuring streamlined credit access, and support for adoption of new technology and sustainability measures were called for,” the survey said.
 
Export competitiveness was also highlighted as an area for attention by survey respondents who suggested further improvement in the efficiency of logistics and continuation of interest equalisation schemes to enhance India’s global trade position.
 

More From This Section

PremiumPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a discussion with economists in New Delhi on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Union Budget 2025: Focus on allies, Bihar, and middle-class relief

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Budget Session to begin on Jan 31 with President's address

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said there was no dearth of capital for the right set of team and the right business at the right stage (Photo: Kamlesh pednekar)

Budget 2025: MakeMyTrip CEO seeks industry status for hospitality

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 expectations highlights: "Will Budget 2025 boost EV growth and manufacturing?

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Budget 2025: Brokerages predict income tax cuts, consumption boost

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax Union Budget Ficci Survey Direct tax code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon