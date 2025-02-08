Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Odisha CM Majhi disburses Rs 900 cr to 1.8 mn women under Subhadra scheme

Odisha CM Majhi disburses Rs 900 cr to 1.8 mn women under Subhadra scheme

The chief minister said this scheme is fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the mother power of the state and is helping to build a prosperous Odisha

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Deputy CM Parida said the second phase of the scheme will be released on March 8 coinciding with International Women's Day. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jajpur (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed Rs 5,000 each to over 18 lakh women beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana in the 4th phase of the first instalment in the state.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Majhi disbursed about Rs 900 crore through direct bank transfer (DBT) system at a function held in Jajpur district.

With this, a total of over 98 lakh women have received Rs 5,000 each under the Subhadra Yojana launched by the BJP government in Odisha.

Fulfilling the promise, the people's government has provided direct assistance to the beneficiaries through DBT, which has played a significant role in strengthening their financial condition, he said.

 

The chief minister said this scheme is fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the mother power of the state and is helping to build a prosperous Odisha.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

FIR lodged against Rahul in Odisha for making 'anti-national' statement

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha asks Rs 12.59 trn from Finance Commission, 50% divisible pool share

gavel law cases

Odisha Vigilance searches 7 locations linked to Deputy Director Mohapatra

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Welspun New Energy to invest Rs 13.5k cr in clean energy projects in Odisha

Highway, Road

Odisha govt to construct 15,000 km of roads every year, says PWD minister

I believe that all the beneficiaries can empower themselves and strengthen their economic status through small businesses, which will also strengthen the economic status of the state. The government's vision for a 'developed Odisha' will surely succeed with the efforts and contributions of mothers, and the people's government is committed to providing the necessary incentives, he said.

Though the 4th phase of Subhadra money was scheduled to be released on December 25, it was later deferred in view of ongoing verification process. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24, 2024.

Subhadra scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha on September 17, 2024, after the BJP came to power in the state after defeating the BJD which had been ruling the state for 24 years.

While 25 lakh women were covered under Subhadra Yojana in the first phase, around 39 lakh women were benefitted under the scheme in the second phase on October 9. The 3rd phase money was disbursed to 20 lakh women beneficiaries on November 24.

Deputy CM Parida said the second phase of the scheme will be released on March 8 coinciding with International Women's Day.

She said the state government aims to include over one crore eligible women in the age group of 21 years to 59 years under the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Centre doing everything to weaken Constitution, democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Dinesh Sharma

Breakdown of SP's arrogance: BJP MP as party leads in Milkipur bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for 3 day visit to meet local leadership

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Robert, Vadra

Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan leads with 22,152 votes in UP's Milkipur bypoll

Topics : Odisha Odisha government Odisha economy women empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon