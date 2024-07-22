Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PLI for auto sector sees investment proposals worth Rs 67K cr: Eco Survey

The PLI scheme for automobile and auto components has a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore from FY23 to FY27

Electric vehicles, EV makers, Auto Unions, Carmakers

The scheme has been sub-divided into champion OEM incentive scheme and component champion incentive scheme. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The production linked incentive scheme (PLI) for automobile and auto components has so far attracted a proposed investment of Rs 67,690 crore, said Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday.
A capital of Rs 14,043 crore has been invested till end-March 2024, it stated.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Applicants have proposed employment generation of 1.48 lakh, against which 28,884 of jobs have been generated till March 31, 2024, the Economic Surevy 2023-24 stated.
So far 85 applicants have got approval under the scheme, it noted.
The PLI scheme for automobile and auto components has a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore from FY23 to FY27.
The scheme has been sub-divided into champion OEM incentive scheme and component champion incentive scheme.

More From This Section

LIVE updates: Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5-7% in FY25, says Economic Survey

India needs to add 7.85 million jobs every year till 2030: Economic Survey

Tax cuts to welfare support: Here's what to expect from Modi 3.0 1st Budget

Bond yields moves towards key level before govt presents its annual Budget

Ahead of Budget's presentation, Congress demands legal guarantee for MSP

Besides, the government has approved the National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage in May 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.
The growth in the value of domestic production and consumption of automotive parts moderated during FY20 to FY23, compared to the preceding five years, as per the latest Economic Survey.
 
In the first half of the last decade, passenger vehicles, such as cars and utility vehicles, experienced significant growth, it said.
However, the pandemic had a substantial impact on all segments of the automotive industry, it added.
"While passenger vehicles quickly recovered, the recovery period for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles is longer," it stated.
In FY24, the country produced around 49 lakh passenger vehicles, 9.9 lakh three-wheelers, 214.7 lakh two-wheelers, and 10.7 lakh commercial vehicles, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Monsoon session begins: PM Modi's address, economic survey; what to expect

Indian economy expected to grow 6.5-7% in 2024-25: Economic Survey

Economic Survey calls for identifying regulatory gaps in fintech sector

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Economic Survey predicts India's growth at 6.5-7% in FY25

Monsoon session: Parliament not for 'dal' but 'desh', PM Modi tells Oppn

Topics : Economic Survey Budget 2024 pre-Budget Economic Survey PLI scheme Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon