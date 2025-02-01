Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Rahul Gandhi slams Union Budget 2025, calls it 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

Rahul Gandhi slams Union Budget 2025, calls it 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati criticised the Budget calling it 'politically motivated'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today criticised the Union Budget 2025, calling it a “band-aid for bullet wounds”, accusing the government of suffering from a “bankruptcy of ideas”. 
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi said, “Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. But this government is bankrupt of ideas”.
 
The Congress party accused the government’s latest budget of prioritising Bihar while “cruelly ignoring” Andhra Pradesh.
 

Also Read

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

No immediate upgrade of India's sovereign rating: Moody's after Budget 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister

Budget 2025 LIVE updates: More money in hands of people through I-T rate rejig, says FM Sitharaman

insurance

Budget 2025: Govt allows 100% FDI in insurance, easing foreign entry

Time for AI in education

Educators welcome govt's focus on AI to create future ready talent

Supreme Court, SC

Phase-3 of ambitious e-Courts project gets Rs 1,500 crore in Budget 2025

 
The budget earmarks significant funds for Bihar, with proposals including the establishment of a Makhana Board, financial backing for the western Kosi canal, and enhanced support for IIT Patna, ahead of elections due later this year. 
 
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also criticised the Budget calling it “politically motivated”.
 
“India, with a population of nearly 140 crore, suffers from inflation, poverty, and unemployment. The budget, like previous ones under BJP and Congress, seems more politically driven than focused on public welfare. The dream of a ‘developed India’ must include the interests of all communities,” Mayawati posted on X.
 
The Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, presented her eighth budget with a series of initiatives aimed at boosting the MSME sector, supporting women, farmers, and the education sector. However, the centerpiece of the budget was the relief offered to the middle class through substantial income tax rebates, which has sparked widespread debate.
 
In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the budget as a “people’s budget”, highlighting its potential to boost investment and propel India towards becoming a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India). 
 
“In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. It will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce,” said PM Modi.

More From This Section

Budget

Budget unveils 6-year plan to cut debt-to-GDP ratio to 47.5-52% by FY31

pli micro chip semiconductor

Budget 2025: Govt ups allocation for electronics PLIs, semicon, AI by 84%

electric vehicle

Budget 2025: Tax relief, policy push to boost electric two-wheeler demand

SIP, Mutual fund

Union Budget allocates Rs 1,024 cr for expenditure, salaries of ministers

Platinum jewellery

Budget 2025: Industry lauds move to cut duty on platinum jewellery parts

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Budget and Economy Budget and Politics Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon