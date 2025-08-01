Friday, August 01, 2025 | 07:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Adani Group pledges up to $10 billion in Vietnam, focusing on infrastructure, energy, seaports, airports, logistics, and digital technology as part of its Southeast Asia expansion

Adani Group

The group is making its presence felt in Vietnam through a proposed port project in Da Nang | Bloomberg

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahmedabad-based Adani Group has pledged to invest up to $10 billion in Vietnam, marking one of its largest overseas commitments as it eyes strategic expansion across Southeast Asia.
 
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani conveyed the group’s plans during a meeting with Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam in Hanoi on Wednesday, outlining investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, seaports, airports, logistics, and digital technology.
 
While the group plans to invest a massive $100 billion in India over the next five years, internationally, it has already acquired Haifa Port in Israel in 2023 for $1.15 billion. It has also made significant investments in Australia, including a coal mine and a port project.
 
 
The group is making its presence felt in Vietnam through a proposed port project in Da Nang. This latest pledge signals Adani’s deeper push into the fast-growing Vietnamese economy and aligns with the country’s priorities in renewable energy and digital transformation.
 
The Vietnamese leadership welcomed the proposal and encouraged swift coordination between Adani and local authorities to fast-track project execution.

Topics : Adani Group Vietnam Adani

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

