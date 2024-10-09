Business Standard
Adani Enterprises announces QIP at Rs 3,111 per share floor price

The company added that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offer at a floor price of Rs 3,111 per share.

In its statement to BSE, the company said its board, at a meeting held today, passed a resolution authorising the QIP issue on Wednesday.

The company also said its board has approved the floor price for the issue at Rs 3,117.4750 per equity share.

The company added that it may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price.

In May, the company said its board had approved raising up to Rs 16,600 crore by way of QIP of shares or any other instruments, and will use the proceeds to fund various projects, including the expansion of airports.
 

According to people in the know, the company will raise almost all of the approved Rs 16,600 crore.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been appointed as an advisor to the issue.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

