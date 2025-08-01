Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Over 1,000 RINL staff opt for VRS amid disinvestment: MoS Varma

Over 1,000 RINL staff opt for VRS amid disinvestment: MoS Varma

The government's decision to disinvest RINL, India's first shore-based steel company, attracted huge protests from workers' unions and Opposition parties

Rinl

The benefits for VRS-II in RINL are according to guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) dated July 20, 2018, Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Over 1,000 employees of disinvestment-bound steelmaker RINL have applied for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS), Parliament was informed on Friday.

The benefits for VRS-II in RINL are according to guidelines of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) dated July 20, 2018, Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister said the benefits of VRS-II are the same as were extended in VRS.

"RINL offered VRS for opting eligible and interested employees on 14.06.2025. The scheme had commenced on 16.06.2025 and the last date for withdrawal of submitting applications was 18.07.2025. (A total of) 1,017 number of employees have opted for VRS," he said.

 

As per an official document, the company employed 13,536 regular employees (4,390 executives, and 9,146 non-executives) as on March 31, 2024.

Also Read

Representative Picture

Brokers' lobby Anmi calls for expansion of F&O universe and other reforms

steel, steel industry

Steel quality control order duplicative and hurts MSMEs, says GTRI

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: Prasidh gets Crawley; 130 up for ENG

Shardul Thakur

Duleep Trophy: Shardul to lead West Zone; Shreyas, Jaiswal included

Allahabad University Admission 2025

Allahabad University Admission 2025: CUET cutoff first list released

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on January 27, 2021 accorded "in principle" approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of Government of India (GoI) shareholding in RINL, which had mounted huge losses.

The government's decision to disinvest RINL, India's first shore-based steel company, attracted huge protests from workers' unions and Opposition parties.

To date, the disinvestment has not been completed.

As on March 31 2024, RINL had liabilities worth Rs 26,114.92 crore and the company had exhausted the sanctioned borrowing limits from banks for working capital and was not in a position to get further loans, as per the Minister of Steel.

In January, the government stepped in to keep RINL as a going concern and approved infusion of Rs 11,440 crore into the company as it was facing serious financial and operational issues.

Speaking further, Varma said, "Of this, an amount of Rs 9,824.00 crore has been released to RINL as per quarterly target."  Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), under the Ministry of Steel, is a steel manufacturing company. It owns a 7.5 million tonne plant at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditionspremium

iPhone, apple

Apple's Q3 revenue soars with record growth from India and other regions

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Remains committed to onboarding 600 professionals: TCS to Labour Ministrypremium

reliance infrastructures rinfra

R-Infra denies fund diversion allegations as ED summons Anil Ambani

Topics : RINL PSUs steel ministry employee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon