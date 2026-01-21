Adani Group unveils $66 billion Maharashtra investment plan at WEF 2026

The Adani Group on Wednesday outlined a $66 billion investment blueprint for Maharashtra, spanning aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing, as it positioned itself as a long-term partner in the state's infrastructure-led growth agenda.

Presenting its plans at the 56th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, the conglomerate said the portfolio reflects a shift towards building integrated, future-ready platforms aligned with India's priorities on energy transition, ease of doing business and manufacturing self-reliance.

In Maharashtra, the proposed investments are anchored by large-scale urban transformation and next-generation infrastructure projects.

These include the redevelopment of Dharavi - one of India's most complex urban renewal initiatives - aimed at converting Asia's largest informal settlement into a planned and economically vibrant district.

The Group is also betting on Navi Mumbai as a major growth hub, led by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), one of India's largest greenfield airports, which commenced operations on December 25.

The airport is expected to expand aviation capacity for the Mumbai metropolitan region while catalysing logistics, hospitality and commercial development.

"We will welcome any investor, whether it is the Adani Group or others, who brings investment to Maharashtra, because without investment, jobs will not be created for our youth," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, outlined the scale and sectoral spread of the investments, noting that the planned outlay would be deployed over the next seven to 10 years.

Additional projects include green, integrated data centre parks with a combined capacity of 3,000 MW, an integrated arena district near the airport, coal gasification facilities, pumped-storage hydropower projects totalling 8,700 MW, and proposed semiconductor and display fabrication units aligned with the government's evolving framework for private participation.

The Adani Group said the investments underscore its transition from asset creation to ecosystem building, with a focus on scale, integration and sustainability.

As global leaders gathered in Davos to discuss growth and resilience, the Group's WEF 2026 engagements highlighted its effort to align private capital with India's global economic ambitions.