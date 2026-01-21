Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T Vyoma conducts ground breaking ceremony of its 40MW data centre

L&T Vyoma conducts ground breaking ceremony of its 40MW data centre

The Mahape facility is part of a planned 100 MW campus and L&T Vyoma's roadmap for over 200 MW across key hubs, with direct-to-chip liquid cooling to support high-density AI workloads

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

With this centre, L&T Vyoma said it will be able to provide hyperscale-ready campuses for global cloud providers.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of L&T, today conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of its upcoming 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. This is part of a 100 MW data centre campus planned in the city and signals the commencement of a facility designed as a benchmark for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure in India.
 
The Mahape data centre is a cornerstone of L&T Vyoma’s national expansion roadmap, which targets over 200 MW of capacity across India. This includes key digital hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, anchoring India’s digital growth in innovation, resilience and environmental responsibility.
 
 
The Navi Mumbai data centre is purpose-built to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, delivering next-generation, high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications. Equipped with direct-to-chip liquid cooling, the facility enables efficient thermal management for advanced AI workloads while ensuring scalability, resilience and sustainability.
 
“Digital infrastructure is the bedrock of national progress. Through L&T Vyoma, we are leveraging our engineering heritage to build a sovereign, sustainable digital ecosystem that ensures India’s growth is powered by world-class, indigenous capabilities. Our new Navi Mumbai facility embodies our vision of ‘Vyoma’ — limitless, intelligent and sustainable AI-ready digital growth,” said R Shankar Raman, president, whole-time director and chief financial officer, L&T.
 
Designed with sustainability at its core, the data centre will drive India’s digital future through low-carbon operations by integrating renewable energy, the company said.

Also Read

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the India Pavilion inauguration at WEF, in Davos on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lodha signs MoU with Maharashtra to invest ₹1 trn in data centre parkpremium

World Economic Forum

Madhya Pradesh holds investment talks with global firms at WEF Davos

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants tech giants to fund power for AI data centres; they'd love to

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Onshore wins major LNG, ethane storage project from Petronet LNG

Data centres

Hungry for power: Rise of data centres fuels concerns over energy infrapremium

 
Prashant Chiranjive Jain, head - corporate centre, L&T, said: “This ground-breaking sets a new benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure, delivering the demanding performance requirements of generative AI while remaining firmly anchored in sustainable, low-carbon operations.”
 
The Mahape data centre represents a strategic addition to L&T Vyoma’s colocation and build-to-suit portfolio, delivering secure, resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure.
 
With this centre, L&T Vyoma said it will be able to provide hyperscale-ready campuses for global cloud providers, AI-centric infrastructure supporting the AI ecosystem and sovereign cloud requirements, and a comprehensive colocation and build-to-suit offering complemented by edge and disaster recovery solutions.
 

More From This Section

Apple

Global turnover penalty illegal, not delaying CCI case: Apple tells HC

weight-loss injections

Lupin signs licensing pact with Galenicum Health for injectable Semaglutide

Pixxel

Pixxel-led group wins India's first private national EO satellite project

Rupee

L'Oral plans ₹3,500 cr investment in Hyderabad GCC, inauguration this year

RMZ Group

RMZ partners with AP govt to facilitate investments up to $10 billion

Topics : Larsen Toubro Data centre Larsen & Toubro L&T

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance