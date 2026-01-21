L&T Vyoma conducts ground breaking ceremony of its 40MW data centre

Larsen & Toubro Vyoma, the digital infrastructure arm of L&T, today conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of its upcoming 40 MW green, AI-ready data centre at Mahape in Navi Mumbai. This is part of a 100 MW data centre campus planned in the city and signals the commencement of a facility designed as a benchmark for sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure in India.

The Mahape data centre is a cornerstone of L&T Vyoma’s national expansion roadmap, which targets over 200 MW of capacity across India. This includes key digital hubs such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, anchoring India’s digital growth in innovation, resilience and environmental responsibility.

The Navi Mumbai data centre is purpose-built to support build-to-suit, enterprise and NeoCloud workloads, delivering next-generation, high-density computing for AI and mission-critical applications. Equipped with direct-to-chip liquid cooling, the facility enables efficient thermal management for advanced AI workloads while ensuring scalability, resilience and sustainability.

“Digital infrastructure is the bedrock of national progress. Through L&T Vyoma, we are leveraging our engineering heritage to build a sovereign, sustainable digital ecosystem that ensures India’s growth is powered by world-class, indigenous capabilities. Our new Navi Mumbai facility embodies our vision of ‘Vyoma’ — limitless, intelligent and sustainable AI-ready digital growth,” said R Shankar Raman, president, whole-time director and chief financial officer, L&T.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the data centre will drive India’s digital future through low-carbon operations by integrating renewable energy, the company said.

Prashant Chiranjive Jain, head - corporate centre, L&T, said: “This ground-breaking sets a new benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure, delivering the demanding performance requirements of generative AI while remaining firmly anchored in sustainable, low-carbon operations.”

The Mahape data centre represents a strategic addition to L&T Vyoma’s colocation and build-to-suit portfolio, delivering secure, resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure.

With this centre, L&T Vyoma said it will be able to provide hyperscale-ready campuses for global cloud providers, AI-centric infrastructure supporting the AI ecosystem and sovereign cloud requirements, and a comprehensive colocation and build-to-suit offering complemented by edge and disaster recovery solutions.