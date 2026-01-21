Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump at Davos: Air Force One returns to Maryland due to 'minor' snag

Trump at Davos: Air Force One returns to Maryland due to 'minor' snag

Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump walks as he departs for Davos, Switzerland from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump's Air Force One, which was headed to Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the third day of the World Economic Forum 2026, is reportedly returning to Joint Base Andrews, an air base in Maryland, due to a "minor technical" snag.
 
According to Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision was made shortly after takeoff when a minor snag was noticed by the crew. The lights of the plane went out briefly after takeoff, the report said. 
 
Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
 
 
Speaking to the reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, "We're going to Davos. This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented."

Also Read

Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Can't rule out US military invasion; be prepared: Greenland PM to citizens

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

India stopped buying Russian oil after Trump's 25% tariff, claims Bessent

Donald Trump, Trump

WEF 2026 Day 3: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump could still lead Board of Peace even after leaving White House

Sunita Williams, Sunita, Suni Williams

Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams retires after stellar 27-year career

Trump at WEF 2026 Davos

Trump’s address comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. He has repeatedly said the US should have full control of Greenland, calling it vital for American national security.
 
Trump has also raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region and has warned of trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose US control of Greenland. He is also expected to meet European Union officials on the sidelines of the summit.

Air Force One four decades old

The two aircraft currently used as Air Force One are almost 40 years old. Boeing has been working on new replacement planes, but the project has been delayed several times.
 
Last year, Qatar’s ruling family gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft to be added to the Air Force One fleet. The decision drew widespread attention and criticism. The aircraft is now being modified to meet strict US security standards before it can be used.
 

More From This Section

Tetsuya Yamagami, Shinzo Abe shooter

Japan court set to deliver verdict in fatal shooting of ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Zohran Mamdani

'Abolish ICE' calls get louder with NYC Mayor Mamdani joining chorus

Trump

Trump snubs French President Macron's proposed G-7 meet on Greenland

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signals shift on Venezuela stance, says he may involve Machado

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

US forces seize seventh sanctioned oil tanker linked to Venezuela

Topics : Donald Trump World Economic Forum trump davos Davos trump in davos BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayWEF 2026 Day 3Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayShadowfax Technologies IPODividend Stocks TodayHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance