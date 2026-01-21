Trump at Davos: Air Force One returns to Maryland due to 'minor' snag

US President Donald Trump's Air Force One, which was headed to Davos, Switzerland, ahead of the third day of the World Economic Forum 2026, is reportedly returning to Joint Base Andrews, an air base in Maryland, due to a "minor technical" snag.

.@POTUS boards Air Force One for Davos, Switzerland — where he'll meet with world leaders and deliver remarks at the World Economic Forum pic.twitter.com/6uUuV45j0p — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 21, 2026 Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos According to Associated Press, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision was made shortly after takeoff when a minor snag was noticed by the crew. The lights of the plane went out briefly after takeoff, the report said.

Speaking to the reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said, "We're going to Davos. This will be an interesting trip. I have no idea what's gonna happen, but you are well represented."

Trump at WEF 2026 Davos

Trump’s address comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. He has repeatedly said the US should have full control of Greenland, calling it vital for American national security.

Trump has also raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region and has warned of trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose US control of Greenland. He is also expected to meet European Union officials on the sidelines of the summit.

Air Force One four decades old

The two aircraft currently used as Air Force One are almost 40 years old. Boeing has been working on new replacement planes, but the project has been delayed several times.

Last year, Qatar’s ruling family gifted Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 aircraft to be added to the Air Force One fleet. The decision drew widespread attention and criticism. The aircraft is now being modified to meet strict US security standards before it can be used.