Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Adani Commodities LLP sold 16.9 crore (13 per cent) shares in AWL to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, according to a regulatory filing

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani group has sold an additional 13 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to a subsidiary of Wilmar International through an off-market transaction.

Adani Commodities LLP sold 16.9 crore (13 per cent) shares in AWL to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, according to a regulatory filing.

The sale is part of the broader stake-divestment plan announced earlier this year, under which Wilmar agreed to acquire between 11 per cent and 20 per cent of AWL Agri Business at a price of Rs 275 per share.

While the filings by Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of Adani group and the parent of ACL, as well as AWL did not discover the sale price, going by Rs 275 apiece, the acquisition cost comes to Rs 4,646 crore.

 

ACL held 20 per cent in AWL. After the sale, it now holds 9.09 crore or 7 per cent of AWL.

After buying 13 per cent, Lence now holds 56.94 per cent of AWL.

As part of the transaction framework, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and Wilmar International, through Lence Pte Ltd, have also agreed to terminate their shareholders' agreement dating back to 1999.

Last week, Lence Pte Ltd announced that it would acquire the 13 per cent stake from Adani Commodities for Rs 4,650 crore.

This follows Adani Group's July 2025 announcement of its plan to divest a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to Singapore-based Wilmar International for Rs 7,150 crore, as part of a strategy to exit the FMCG business and refocus on its core infrastructure portfolio.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

