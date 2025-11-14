Friday, November 14, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Group to invest ₹63,000 cr in two major power projects in Assam

Adani Group to invest ₹63,000 cr in two major power projects in Assam

In a statement, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said its energy companies have received Letters of Award from the state government for two large power projects in Assam

Adani Group

Adani said the projects would boost Assam's energy security, industrial growth and grid resilience | Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani Group will invest about Rs 63,000 crore in Assam to build major power projects, including the Northeast's largest private coal-fired plant, and new pumped-storage facilities.

In a statement, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said its energy companies have received Letters of Award from the state government for two large power projects in Assam.

Adani Power Ltd will put in roughly Rs 48,000 crore to build a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra-super-critical thermal plant under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model.

The company won the project with a tariff bid of Rs 6.30 per kWh (per unit) and has secured coal linkage under the Centre's SHAKTI policy.

 

The plant will be commissioned in phases from December 2030 and is expected to generate 20,00025,000 jobs during construction and about 3,500 in operations.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Adani Enterprises up 3% ahead of rights issue; group stocks hit 52-wk highs

adani

Adani Group to invest Rs 1 trn in Andhra Pradesh over next decade

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns hearing on plea against award of Dharavi redevelopment project

adani

Adani Group to host investor meet in Singapore to boost global confidence

adani

Adani Enterprises surges 6% on heavy volumes; here's why?

Adani Green Energy Ltd, the group's renewable energy company, will invest around Rs 15,000 crore in two Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW. It has also received an LoA for 500 MW of storage capacity that will be served through these PSPs.

The group said total employment during the project phase across both investments would be about 30,000. It described the developments as the largest private-sector investment in the Northeast and aligned with chairman Gautam Adani's earlier pledge to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the region.

Adani said the projects would boost Assam's energy security, industrial growth and grid resilience. The thermal project has approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission, and a power supply agreement with APDCL is expected to follow.

"Adani Power Ltd (APL), India's largest private sector power generator, will invest Rs 48,000 crore to set up a 3,200 MW greenfield ultra super critical power plant in Assam. Separately, Adani Green Energy, India's largest renewable energy company, intends to invest Rs 15,000 crore, to set up two PSP in the state with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW," the statement said.

The 3,200 coal-fired plant, which will be commissioned in a phased manner from December 2030, will enhance Assam's energy infrastructure, supporting its growing industrial and household needs with reliable and efficient power.

"This facility is designed to set new benchmarks in environmental stewardship, leveraging modern technology to minimise emissions and maximise operational efficiency," the statement said.

APL has received the requisite approvals from the Assam Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with APDCL (Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd) is expected to be executed in due course.

The firm is implementing India's largest private sector capex programme to secure the nation's growing base load demand. It has a current operating capacity of 18.15 GW from 12 thermal power plants and one solar plant and is aiming to achieve an overall generation capacity of 42 GW by 2031-32.

The pump-storage project will introduce cutting-edge solutions for energy storage, grid stability and managing electricity demand during peak times, thus ensuring a sustainable and resilient supply of electricity. It will play a crucial role in integrating renewable energy sources, supporting Assam's journey toward a greener future, the statement said.

"The North-East is emerging as a vital frontier in India's growth story," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, "and we are proud to contribute to its transformation. Our 3,200 MW thermal power project and 2,700 MW PSP projects in Assam collectively represent not only the largest private sector investment in the region but also firm steps toward energy security, industrial development and job creation.

"These projects will not only energize Assam but also catalyse progress across the entire northeastern corridor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip partners with Emoha to launch senior-friendly holiday packages

real estate, realty firms

Suraj Estate aims ₹1,200 cr revenue from new commercial project in Mumbai

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani offers to appear via 'virtual means' before ED in Fema case

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Adani Group to invest ₹1 trn in Andhra over next decade: Karan Adani

Godrej Consumer

GCPL acquires Muuchstac in ₹450 cr deal; promoters to continue to run biz

Topics : Adani Group Adani Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon