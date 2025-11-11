Uber gives teens in India more independence - with parental control

Ride-hailing giant Uber is widening its reach in India with features tailored for teens and seniors, aiming to make rides more accessible across generations. Teens can now complete the sign-up process on their own by linking their accounts to a parent or guardian.

For teens, the feature is designed to give them more independence while maintaining strong safety measures. Guardians continue to have full oversight of teen trips and activity on the app. If a guardian has an active Uber One membership, the teen automatically receives the same benefits. Cashback and savings are added to the family’s shared member hub.