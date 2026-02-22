Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Agentic commerce must be transparent and accountable, says InMobi CEO

Agentic commerce must be transparent and accountable, says InMobi CEO

InMobi Group CEO Naveen Tewari says agentic commerce can reshape buying behaviour, supply chains and commerce journeys, but warns these AI-driven systems must stay transparent and accountable

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

Naveen Tewari, Co-founder and CEO of inMobi

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

InMobi Group CEO and founder Naveen Tewari said agentic commerce holds great potential to change how people shop but the system needs to be transparent and accountable.
 
"If you bring AI intelligence into commerce, you fundamentally shift economic growth. But this must be authentic. Digital platforms over the past decade have created distortion. Social media has often manipulated attention. Agentic systems must be transparent and accountable," he said at the AI Impact Summit.
 
He added that when intelligence becomes embedded in commerce, it impacts people's buying behaviour, supply chains and manufacturers. That will help companies to move to personal feeds from personalised feeds.
 
 
“What you would see here is personal feeds of consumers getting created in real time with products on them,” he said. Tewari added that the company plans to train commerce models at massive scale over the coming years, with the objective of bringing intelligence into the commerce journey for large numbers of consumers.
 
Explaining the architecture behind Glance’s approach, Tewari said multiple models come together to create the agentic experience. He described a “commerce intelligence graph” akin to a knowledge graph. It captures commerce elements and understanding, and a generative AI experience layer that produces output designed for commerce use cases.

Also Read

Arjun Rao, general partner at Speciale Invest

'India must play to its strengths in AI,' says Arjun Rao of Speciale Investpremium

Amit Zavery_President, COO, CPO, ServiceNow Inc

BFSI, retail have seen big AI adoption in India, says ServiceNow COO

Caroline Louveaux, chief privacy officer, Mastercard

Need one common standard on AI regulation: Mastercard's Caroline Louveauxpremium

Ericsson

India's AI ambition spans full tech stack with global outlook: Ericsson CTO

Modi, Narendra Modi

AI Summit a turning point in how world will use AI: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

 
Glance, which houses the consumer businesses of InMobi, counts Google, Jio Platforms and Mithril Capital among its investors besides parent InMobi, which holds about 50 per cent. It has so far raised $390 million at a $1.7 billion valuation. InMobi Group has already invested $200 million in Glance AI and a generative AI ad tech stack.
 
A key element in the agentic commerce era will be a “living commerce context graph” that understands a person’s context in the moment, what they are seeking, and their price and brand sensitivity.
 
“You can actually put that into the model, and it’ll find out the pathway for the most efficient buying for you,” he said, describing it as purchase-path optimisation that can evaluate “millions and billions” of possible pathways.

More From This Section

Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman Narayana Health

Hospitals becoming insurers may reduce friction: Narayana Health's Shettypremium

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India

Skoda India considering EV, CNG options as Kylaq broadens buyer base

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers signs ₹365 crore joint development deal in Mumbai

TVS Motor company

Two-wheeler industry to grow 8-9% CAGR in long term: TVS Motor CEO

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard sees strong growth momentum in H2, rules out India IPO

Topics : Artificial intelligence InMobi India AI Impact Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs SA T20 WC LIVE ScoreInd vs SA Pitch ReportStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica