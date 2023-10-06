close
Air India commissions mega warehouse facility in Delhi for engg spares

This will streamline airline functions and ensure better control over inventory, according to Air India

Air India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Air India on Friday said it has commissioned a mega warehouse facility in Delhi for storing over 1,000,000 engineering spares for aircraft maintenance.
Spread across 54,000 sq ft and located near Terminal 3, at Delhi Airport's cargo complex, the centralised warehousing facility will improve the turnaround time of flights operating out of Delhi, the company said.
The facility will offer a one-stop solution for storing aircraft spares, tools and ground support equipment ranging from hardware to sophisticated and complex avionics, hydraulics, structural, pneumatic, and mechanical components, it said.
"This facility will not only boost Air India's fleet and operational efficiency but will also strengthen India's aviation ecosystem. The warehouse will offer us more proximate access to and better control over our aircraft spares enabling us to meet any engineering requirement promptly -- leading to improved punctuality of flights," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.
The warehouse will fulfil engineering resource requirement for maintenance and service of Air India, Air India Express and AIX Connect fleet from a centralised location by integrating 16 subscale and scattered locations across Delhi and Mumbai into a consolidated state-of-the-art facility that will function as a hub and feeder network for operations throughout India, the airline said.
This will streamline airline functions and ensure better control over inventory, according to Air India.

Located close to Air India's aircraft hangars at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport, the warehouse will facilitate swift material movement of spares to address technical issues, the airline added.

