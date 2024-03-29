Sensex (    %)
                             
Akasa Air commences int'l operations, inaugural flight from Mumbai to Qatar

Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Mar 29 2024

Domestic carrier Akasa Air has commenced its international operations with its inaugural overseas flight departing from Mumbai to Doha, Qatar.
In a statement on Thursday, the airline said it has been granted traffic rights for three other international destinations -- Kuwait, Jeddah, and Riyadh.
Akasa will be rapidly expanding its global footprint in the coming months, the statement said.
Further, the airline said with its conveniently timed flight schedule, travellers from other domestic cities such as Ahmedabad, Goa, Varanasi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Delhi will also have multiple connecting options for travel to and from Doha via Mumbai.
Domestically, Akasa operates from a host of cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, among others.

Mar 29 2024

