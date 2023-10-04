close
Akasa stops flights on 8 routes, reduces services on 10 other routes

The airline's spokesperson said that the airline is poised to take delivery of additional aircraft from Boeing in the remainder of 2023-24

Akasa Air

Photo: ANI

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
Akasa Air has curtailed its services on 10 routes and discontinued flights on eight others following a significant pilot exodus starting early July. As per the data from aviation analytics firm Cirium reviewed by Business Standard, the airline's weekly services plummeted from 945 in June to 754 in October.

The airline has halted operations on routes such as Ahmedabad-Kochi, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, and Goa-Lucknow among others. Furthermore, from July to September, 43 pilots deserted the airline for rival carriers without serving their mandatory notice periods, which typically last six months to a year. Legal proceedings have been launched against five of these pilots in the Bombay High Court, as the airline seeks considerable compensation.

Speaking to Business Standard, an Akasa Air representative stated that over the past month, the airline adjusted its network to ensure optimal "operational reliability" for its passengers. The spokesperson emphasised the temporary nature of these adjustments, attributing them to short-term constraints. The airline currently operates a fleet of 30 B737 Max aircraft.

Significant flight reductions were observed on various routes, such as Delhi-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Kochi. For instance, flights between Goa and Bengaluru, which were around 45 weekly in June, were reduced to just 12 by October.

Addressing the pilot scarcity issue, the Akasa Air spokesperson remarked that the aviation sector has grappled with this challenge for years. However, the airline's forward-looking strategy encompasses plans for pilot recruitment, training, and career progression. "In fact, as of today we have enough pilots at various phases of their training to fly over 30 aircraft," they added.

The Delhi High Court recently ruled on a petition by Akasa Air, affirming the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) authority to act against pilots not fulfilling mandatory notice period regulations. However, during the case, the DGCA indicated certain constraints, pointing out that these rules were under legal scrutiny in a separate case led by pilot unions.

In conclusion, the spokesperson disclosed the airline's plans to acquire additional planes from Boeing during FY23-24 and broaden its national and international reach. They added, "We also remain on track to announce a 3-digit aircraft order before the year's end."

Topics : Akasa Air Aviation Civil Aviation civil aviation sector India airlines

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon