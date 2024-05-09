Alcatel-Lucent eyes €100 million revenue from India in 3-5 years

French-headquartered telecom manufacturing company Alcatel Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is eyeing expansion opportunities in India and aims for a revenue target of €100 million (about Rs 898 crore) within the next 3 to 5 years.

The €100 million target represents a 40 per cent rise from the company’s current revenue base in India.

In an interaction with Business Standard, Sandrine El Khodry, senior vice president (SVP) for the Emerging Europe, India, Middle East & Africa (EEIMEA) region, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, said, “I see India exploding and there’s great potential for us. There’s value that we can add in this country, and we can add value to our company as well. India is one of the top three focus countries that are under the loop for ALE.”

“In terms of revenue, let me tell you that in three to five years, we would like to be above 100 million euros,” she added.

The company, which offers networking, communications, and cloud solutions in the telecommunications sector, caters to industries like government, defence, healthcare, and hospitality in India.

Headquartered in Paris, France, ALE has a presence in more than 50 countries globally.

In India, the company has around 250 employees, with 200 working at its worldwide servicing research and development (R&D) centre based in the country.

The company is actively seeking local manufacturing partners in India and aims to produce products locally under Make-in-India. “We have a dedicated project team studying this possibility by talking with partners and analysing our portfolio to identify which companies will be a good fit for us to manufacture in India,” said Khodry.

“By the end of the year, we will see what decision will be made and move forward with a timeline and clear target,” she added.

The company has worked on multiple projects in India, including the Indian Digital Village Project by the government of India.

“We have been actively working on the digital transformation aspect across 7,000 villages under the Digital Village Project. Also, most metro rail networks across the country are run on our network. In the defence sector, voice solutions are under the ALE infrastructure system,” Khodry noted.

In line with its expansion plans, the company intends to hire fresh graduates to meet its workforce needs in India.

“Our plan is to start opening the doors of the company to recently graduated people. We need to hire junior staff, train them, and help them grow before placing them on the field, whether in technical support, R&D, or engineering,” she added.