Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Karnataka HC halts CCI probe against Flipkart, Amazon over procedural error

Karnataka HC halts CCI probe against Flipkart, Amazon over procedural error

The DG reclassified sellers initially listed as "third parties" to "opposite parties" without seeking prior approval from the CCI, which contravened standard procedures

Flipkart

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the competition regulator's actions against Flipkart and Amazon due to a procedural error by the director general (DG), who was investigating potential violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations by the two e-commerce companies, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the DG’s report, submitted on August 9, Flipkart and Amazon allegedly collaborated with certain sellers and mobile phone brands to engage in anti-competitive behaviour, including exclusive product launches, significant discounts, and preferential listings, which breached the Competition Act.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


However, the court determined that the DG of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had disregarded its procedural rules and imposed an interim stay on the proceedings. The DG reclassified sellers initially listed as "third parties" to "opposite parties" without seeking prior approval from the CCI, which contravened standard procedures.
 
“The petitioners argue that the DG's actions violate established regulations, as it is mandatory to obtain CCI’s approval before changing a party’s classification from third to opposite in an investigation,” stated Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, setting the next hearing for October 21, ET said.

Procedural validation needed 


“This procedural oversight necessitates correction, rendering the DG's report invalid to the extent it breaches statutory provisions and the commission's regulatory guidelines," the court said.

In its preliminary findings, the CCI suggested that Flipkart and Amazon's business models aim to gain market dominance by selling products at heavily discounted prices through preferred sellers, often incurring losses, in violation of India’s FDI policies, the business-daily said.

The CCI's separate but related reports indicated that both Amazon and Flipkart were fully aware of the changing FDI rules that prevented them from directly selling inventory to customers. Despite this, they circumvented these rules by setting up preferred sellers, either newly established or using existing businesses without substantial operations.

More From This Section

PremiumHousing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Affordable housing supply in India's top 6 cities slows to a trickle

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai's) latest push to review its existing spam regulations and expand the definition of “commercial communications” is driven by an urgent need to tighten controls on autodialers or robocallers, and bulk

DoT launches new system to stop fraudulent international calls with telcos

warehouse

Warehousing space demand may dip this year to 45 mn sq ft: Report

Office

Gross office space leasing in 2024 may rise 14% in top 9 cities: CBRE

Fashion Day 2024

TN readymade garment exporters' profit may rise by 8-10% in FY25: CRISIL


The CCI also examined FDI data released by the government and found that between FY16 and FY22, Flipkart and its 11 group companies received a total of Rs 36,711 crore. This figure rose to Rs 46,876 crore if data until the end of 2022 was included, with 96.6 per cent of the FDI directed towards three key companies under Flipkart — Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd (which operates the platform), Flipkart India Pvt Ltd (the wholesale division), and Instakart Services Pvt Ltd (the warehousing and logistics unit), the report added.

Amazon and its 13 affiliated companies in India reportedly received Rs 54,138 crore in FDI between FY16 and FY22. Including data up to the end of 2022, this total increased to Rs 63,555 crore, with 63 per cent of the FDI flowing into two major subsidiaries — Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd (which operates the platform) and Amazon Wholesale India Pvt Ltd (the wholesale arm).

Also Read

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Haryana assembly election 2024: 9.53% voter turnout recorded till 9AM

vote, election, voting, Voter

Haryana election 2024: When and where to find out exit poll results today?

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddoo row, CBI to monitor

Laddoo

Madras HC orders FSSAI to grant time to AR Dairy in Tirupati laddu case

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC calls for X-category security for 300 judges amid safety breaches

Topics : BS Web Reports Amazon India Flipkart Competition Commission of India CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon