close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Amazon rolls out independent cloud for Europe to address privacy standards

Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it looks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union

Amazon Web Services

The cloud will let customers keep all metadata they create in the European Union and will have its own billing and usage metering systems | Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon is rolling out an independent cloud for Europe as it looks to address strict regulations that companies and those in the public sector face in the European Union.
Amazon Web Services said on Wednesday that its AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which will be located in and operate out of Europe, will have the same security, availability, and performance as existing AWS regions but will be separate from them.
The cloud will let customers keep all metadata they create in the European Union and will have its own billing and usage metering systems.
The AWS European Sovereign Cloud reinforces our commitment to offering AWS customers the most advanced set of sovereignty controls, privacy safeguards, and security features available in the cloud, Max Peterson, vice president of Sovereign Cloud at AWS, said in a written statement.
Transatlantic data protection has been a growing concern since the European Union's top court struck down a data sharing agreement in 2020 known as Privacy Shield.
The court said at the time that the agreement, which allowed businesses to transfer data to the US under the EU's strict data privacy rules, was invalid because it didn't go far enough to prevent the American government from snooping on user data.
In 2021 Microsoft said that it would let business and public sector customers in the European Union keep cloud computing data inside the 27-nation bloc to avert concerns about US government access to sensitive information.
Amazon's AWS supports 143 security standards and compliance certifications, to help customers meet regulatory requirements. The company said that AWS is collaborating with European regulators and national cybersecurity agencies to build the AWS European Sovereign Cloud so that it is able to meet additional data residency, operational autonomy, and resiliency needs in Europe.
Germany will be the first AWS Region within the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and will be available to all European customers. Only EU-resident AWS employees who are located in the EU will have control of the operations and support for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.
"The development of a European AWS cloud will make it much easier for many public sector organisations and companies with high data security and data protection requirements to use AWS services, Claudia Plattner, president of the German Federal Office for Information Security, said.

Also Read

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

Hinduja aims for value creation of $35-40 bn from the BFSI sector by 2030

MS Dhoni-backed drone startup Garuda Aerospace raises funding of Rs 25 cr

IOC starts producing 'reference' petrol, diesel for testing automobiles

Microsoft-backed AI safety forum names first director, plans advisory board

Microsoft extends cloud lead over Alphabet, focuses on OpenAI, big clients

AWS infrastructure in Europe currently includes eight regions in Frankfurt, Ireland, London, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Spain, and Zurich. The company plans to launch five more AWS regions in Canada, Germany, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Amazon Europe economy privacy laws cloud platform

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon