Amazon set to win EU's nod for its $1.4 billion iRobot acquisition: Report

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition watchdog, warned Amazon in July that the deal could reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners

Amazon

The UK antitrust agency cleared the deal unconditionally after a preliminary review.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Amazon is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Antitrust enforcers around the world have stepped up scrutiny of Big Tech acquiring smaller rivals, concerned about the accumulation of troves of data by a few companies and big players leveraging their dominance into new markets.
 
The European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition watchdog, warned Amazon in July that the deal could reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and reinforce the U.S. company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

The Commission, which is due to decide on the deal by Feb.
 
14, declined to comment. Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
 
The deal announced in August would add iRobot's Roomba robot vacuum to U.S. online retail giant Amazon's portfolio of smart devices, includes the Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall-mounted smart displays.
 
Topics : Amazon European Union

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

