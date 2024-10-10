Amazon India faces backlash: How one man keeps winning contests for 10 yrs

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amazon India had announced, “Congratulations to the winner of the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival #AppleMacBookAirM1 contest. Kindly DM us your details to claim the prize. @ChiragG14.”
Following this, Chirag Gupta’s series of contest victories came into the spotlight following a revelation by an X user with the handle ‘@Crypt0holicpoet’, who exposed the unusual pattern.
He further said, “These admins are insiders. They choose winners from their friend circle and then take commission. I have been noticing it for 1 year. @amazon @AmazonHelp @AmitAgarwal.”
X user reactions
Damn bro. You did a great job by doing this. @amazonIN kindly see this. If you have to make only one person winner everytime then please make it clear. We won't waste our energy and team. And give you reach— Ashu.. (@ash_gupta16) October 8, 2024