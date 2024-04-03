Auto components major Bharat Forge on Wednesday announced the elevation of Amit Kalyani, son of its Chairman and MD Babasaheb N Kalyani, as Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director of the company.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on April 3, 2024, approved the re-appointment of Amit Kalyani as a whole-time director designated as "Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director" for a further term of five years commencing from May 11, 2024 till May 10, 2029, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Amit Kalyani's present tenure as Joint Managing Director will conclude on May 10, 2024, it added.

He was elevated as Deputy Managing Director in 2019 and as Joint Managing Director in 2023.

He has been associated with Bharat Forge since 1999, starting his career focusing on operations & manufacturing before moving on to IT and Finance, the company said.

Since May 2004, he has been the company's Executive Director and played a key role in strategy and execution of several acquisitions and also played a key role in the company diversifying its business by pioneering into new ventures, it added.