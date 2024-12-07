Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Annapurna Finance raises $109.5 mn via multilateral ECB transactions

Annapurna Finance raises $109.5 mn via multilateral ECB transactions

The funds have been raised from 10 known financial institutions from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa

Equity Mutual Fund

Annapurna Finance, an NBFC-MFI, serves over 2.9 million borrowers across 21 states. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Micro and SME lender Annapurna Finance has raised $ 109.5 million (around Rs 927 crore) through a multilateral syndicated social loan facility under the external commercial borrowing framework, a statement said on Saturday.

The funds have been raised from 10 known financial institutions from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, the Odisha-based SME lender said in the statement.

The facility involves a green-show option to raise an additional $ 40 million (around Rs 338 crore), it added.

The funds will be used for on-lending to microfinance borrowers with a focus on rural women and underserved populations, the company said.

 

The initiative aims to expand access to financial services, enhance economic participation, and contribute to development in underbanked regions of India.

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) arranged the loan facility.

Annapurna Finance, an NBFC-MFI, serves over 2.9 million borrowers across 21 states through over 1,500 branches in 424 districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Phil Salt

ECB's NOC policy sparks potential England players' boycott of The Hundred

inflation

Inflation in Europe rises to 2.3%, growth concerns dominate ECB discussions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

ECBs net inflows rise to $7.9 bn in H1FY25 from $6.8 bn in H1FY24: RBI data

ECB, European central bank, central banks

ECB members divided on risk of excessively weak inflation, show accounts

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Lagarde says ECB expects 'really good progress' on inflation so far

Topics : ECB finance sector fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon