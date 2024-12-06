Business Standard
MobiKwik IPO price range set at Rs 265-279 for December 11 launch

In FY24, MobiKwik recorded its first fully profitable year, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14.08 crore, following a loss of Rs 83.8 crore in FY23

Ajinkya KawaleSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

Fintech firm MobiKwik is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 11. The company has reduced its IPO size for the third time since it announced its listing plans three years ago, from Rs 1,900 crore to Rs 572 crore.
 
The IPO is entirely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. The fintech company has set the price band at Rs 265 to Rs 279 per share.
 
The Gurugram-based company is set to launch its IPO on December 11 and close on December 13. Anchor bidding for the IPO will begin on December 10.
 
 
When asked about the reduction in the IPO valuation, the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Bipin Preet Singh said they wanted to leave value for investors post-listing, even if it meant a reduction in valuation.
 
“It is disappointing for investors if an IPO with an elevated valuation does not perform following listing. People believe these are bad businesses with a lot of cash burn, but somebody has to change that. Even if it means getting a cut in valuation, we are fine with it,” Singh said.
 
In 2021, the company initially filed for a Rs 1,900 crore IPO, which it later reduced to Rs 700 crore in January this year. The company now plans to raise Rs 572 crore from the public markets. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue.
 
Out of the net proceeds of the IPO, the firm will allocate Rs 150 crore to expand its financial services business, Rs 135 crore for its payments business, and Rs 107 crore for research and development (R&D) in data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), product, and technology. The remaining Rs 70.2 crore would be allocated for capital expenditure related to its payment devices business.

“We will be making more investment towards the payments business since that is our flagship business. Initially, how we built the financial services business was by offering a first-loss default guarantee (FLDG) to lenders, but with the newer products we are doing, we don’t necessarily need that kind of (capital),” Singh added.
 
The company has a base of 155.85 million registered users as of FY24. In terms of wallet market share, the firm is the third largest, following Paytm and PhonePe, with a base of 135.41 million customers.
 
In FY24, MobiKwik recorded its first fully profitable year, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 14.08 crore, following a loss of Rs 83.8 crore in FY23.
 
In the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), the company posted a Rs 6.6 crore loss.
 
Singh added that the company had not raised any equity capital in the past three years but required debt to service its working capital needs.
 
“We are focusing on making sure that we are profitable and growing. We want to ensure our margins are growing, and we reinvest that back in growth,” he added.
 
The promoters and the promoter group hold a 32.87 per cent stake in the company prior to the issue. Singh said that the promoter holding would reduce to 24 per cent post-listing.
 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

