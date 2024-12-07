Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Paytm arm to sell stock acquisition rights in Japan's PayPay for Rs 2.3K cr

Paytm arm to sell stock acquisition rights in Japan's PayPay for Rs 2.3K cr

Paytm said that the transaction is expected to be completed in December 2024

Paytm

Paytm and Paytm Singapore had signed an agreement with the Japanese digital wallet firm. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm and owner of Paytm brand One97 Communications' Singapore-based arm has approved the sale of its Stock Acquisition Rights in Japan's PayPay to Softbank Vision Fund 2 for Rs 2,364 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Paytm and Paytm Singapore had signed an agreement with the Japanese digital wallet firm, Softbank Corp, Softbank Group Corp and Yahoo Japan Corporation to provide technology services to PayPay.

In lieu of the services, Paytm Singapore had acquired Stock Acquisition Rights, convertible into 1,59,012 shares or a 7.2 per cent stake in PayPay on a fully diluted basis.

"One97 Communications Singapore Private Limited has informed the company on December 06, 2024, at 12:49 pm (IST), that its Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 06, 2024, has approved the sale of all its Stock Acquisition Rights in PayPay Corporation, Japan, to SoftBank Vision Fund 2 entity for net proceeds of JPY 41.9 billion (equivalent to Rs 2,364 crore)," the company said in the filing.

 

This transaction puts the valuation of PayPay at around $3.8 billion or about Rs 32,000 crore.

Paytm said that the transaction is expected to be completed in December 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paytm

Paytm's wholly-owned Singapore unit approves stake sale in PayPay

Paytm

Paytm set to sell stake in Japan's PayPay to SoftBank for $250 million

Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Regulation-first approach to drive success for fintechs: Paytm founder, CEO

commodity derivatives

LIC, BSE, Angel One, Adani shares soar up to 9% on F&O entry; Nykaa dips 2%

Paytm

Paytm rallies 6%, trades higher for fifth straight day; nears 52-week high

Topics : Paytm Singapore UPI Japan Fintech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon