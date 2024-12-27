Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / APSEZ places order with Cochin Shipyard for 8 tugs in Rs 450 cr deal

APSEZ places order with Cochin Shipyard for 8 tugs in Rs 450 cr deal

Delivery of these boats will start from December 2026, and will continue till May 2028, the company said

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Friday announced it has placed an order for eight harbour tugs, to be constructed by Cochin Shipyard in a deal worth Rs 450 crore.
 
Harbour tugs, also called tugboats, are essential vessels in ports and harbours. These relatively small but powerful boats assist larger ships with various manoeuvres.
 
Delivery of these boats will start from December 2026, and will continue till May 2028, the company said.
 
The top Indian private port operator is expecting the tugs to significantly improve the efficiency and safety of vessel operations in Indian ports.
 
 
Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and the chief executive officer of APSEZ, said, “This collaboration to procure from Cochin Shipyard signifies our commitment to enhancing maritime infrastructure in India and demonstrates our confidence in our nation’s PSUs. By leveraging local manufacturing capabilities, which are world-class, we aim to contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative while ensuring that our operations meet international standards of safety and efficiency.”

Also Read

Cochin Shipyard Limited

Cochin Shipyard freezes at 5% upper circuit on order boost from Adani Ports

Stock market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 11: RIL, Adani Ports, Awfis Space, Maruti Suzuki, IOB

Adani Ports

Will use own resources: Adani opts out of US funding for Colombo project

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch on Dec 10: Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC

Adani port, port, Port, Adani Group

Govt allows Adani Krishnapatnam Port to import petroleum up to March 2026

 
Earlier, APSEZ had ordered two 62-tonne bollard pull ASD (Azimuthing Stern Drive) tugs from Cochin Shipyard for Ocean Sparkle Limited, which was acquired by Adani Harbour Services in 2022.
 
Both boats were delivered ahead of schedule and deployed at Paradeep Port and New Mangalore Port.
 
The 62T Bollard pull ASD tugs are primarily intended for harbour towing and assisting ships at Indian ports with firefighting and coastal towing as secondary roles.
 
APSEZ said that the construction of three additional ASD tugs is currently underway, bringing the total order to 13 tugs.
 
Adani Harbour Services Limited and Ocean Sparkle Limited own around 100 tugs and are the largest tug owners and operators in India.
 
“This initiative underscores the importance of sustainable practices in shipbuilding and reinforces the strategic significance of the maritime industry in India’s economic growth,” the company added.
 
Additionally, the company is present across the 13 Indian ports, accounting for one-fourth of the total cargo movement in India. So far, it has handled more than 5,400 vessels. 
 

More From This Section

Premium properties, Luxury housing

Max Estates sells luxury residential properties worth Rs 845 cr in Noida

Leo Puri, Chairman, Apax India | Photo: HUL

Fortis Healthcare appoints Leo Puri as new Chairman its Board of Directors

NBCC

NBCC gets Rs 300 cr order in Varanasi, Rs 44 cr contract at Aiims Gorakhpur

Air India

Air India to roll out key initiatives in 2025, may turn profitable: CEO

Ultratech Cement

UltraTech to buy 8.69% stake in Meghalaya-based Star Cement for Rs 851 cr

Topics : Adani Ports shipyards Adani Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon