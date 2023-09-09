Confirmation

ATIS' Next G Alliance, Bharat 6G Alliance ink MoU to explore collaboration

The work will encompass aligning research and development priorities that support a common 6G vision and creating secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains

Telecom

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
ATIS' Next G Alliance and Bharat 6G Alliance have signed a pact to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies, according to a release.
The work will encompass aligning research and development priorities that support a common 6G vision and creating secure and trusted telecommunications as well as resilient supply chains.
"ATIS' Next G Alliance and the Bharat 6G Alliance today announced they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities on 6G wireless technologies," the release said.
Launched by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), the Next G Alliance is an initiative to advance North American wireless technology leadership over the next decade through private sector-led efforts with the initial focus on 6G.
"The efforts of its working groups in Applications, Green G, National 6G Roadmap, Societal and Economic Needs, Spectrum and Technology are building the foundation for North American leadership in 6G and beyond," the release added.
Bharat 6G Alliance, on the other hand, is an initiative of Indian industry, academia, national research institutions and standards organisations.

Its purpose is aligned with the Bharat 6G Mission to design, develop and deploy technology and innovations that provide an intelligent and secure solution for the high-quality living experience of citizens in India and globally.
Bharat 6G Alliance aims to promote the ecosystem for research, design, development, IPR creation, field testing, security, certification and manufacturing of telecom products and solutions.
The MoU between the two sides was signed by ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller and Bharat 6G Alliance Chair NG Subramaniam.
"We see the agreement with Bharat 6G Alliance as a critical link in advancing both organisations' objectives in the development of the global 6G mobile wireless ecosystem," Miller said.
India has a vision for the empowerment of society at large with sustainability as its core, and the next generation of 6G will enhance the quality of life, Subramaniam said.
"This would entail focused, open and collaborative research amongst nations, dedicating resources to contribute to national, regional and global standards and developing products meeting those exacting standards. The MoU with Next G Alliance is an important step in this direction," Subramaniam said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom tower Telecom industry Telecom

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

