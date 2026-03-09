Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Sec initiates coverage on 8 defence stocks; HAL, BEL among top picks

HDFC Sec initiates coverage on 8 defence stocks; HAL, BEL among top picks

The brokerage in its note highlighted that the global defence sector has entered a structurally elevated growth phase, driven by persistent geopolitical conflicts

Defence stocks, HAL BEL

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Securities has taken a positive stance on the defence sector, citing a multi-year compounding story, combining sustained order inflows and efficient execution. The brokerage has initiated coverage on eight stocks. 
 
On Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the brokerage has a ‘Reduce’ rating with a target of ₹3,265; Bharat Electronics (BEL) has ‘Add’ with a target of ₹490; Bharat Dynamics has a ‘Reduce’ with a target of ₹1,120;  Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (Add, ₹2,950); Apollo Micro Systems (Buy, ₹280); Data Patterns (Buy, ₹3,770); Astra Microwave (Add ₹1,130), and Paras Defence and Space Technology (Reduce, ₹665).
 
“We prefer electronics value chain players and companies with proven technological capabilities to transition to a full solutions provider level from a subsystem manufacturer,” HDFC Securities said. 
 

Defence sector in a structurally elevated growth phase

The brokerage in its note highlighted that the global defence sector has entered a structurally elevated growth phase, driven by persistent geopolitical conflicts, rapid technological modernisation of weapons, and multi-domain warfare. Global military expenditure has surged at 8.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past three years, as against a long-term average of 4 per cent. 

India at the centre of transition

The brokerage noted that countries are accelerating modernisation across missile defence, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), space systems, and electronic warfare. India, as a fourth largest defence spender in the world, stands at the center of this transformation. The country is transitioning decisively from being a major importer to building an indigenous defence industrial ecosystem. This shift is reinforced by the natural obsolescence of aging military assets and an unequivocal sovereign mandate for self-reliance. 

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 9, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty may fall below 24,000 at open as Brent surges to $119; Kospi down over 8%

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Crude oil enters strong phase; may weigh on Nifty outlook: SAMCO Securities

stock market rally, market rise

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics top stock picks for today; check targets

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Power, GNFC

stock market, market

F&O strategy: Analyst bets on Polycab; shorts Torrent Power, Eicher Motors

 
In analsysts’ view, this will result in a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for the domestic defence industry, benefitting companies with high electronics content products, in line with the global trend. 

Domestic growth catalysts

Key domestic drivers cited include:
  • Policy support through initiatives such as DAP-2020, iDEX, SRIJAN, defence corridors (UP/TN), DPEPP-2020, TPCR-25, higher FDI norms, and import bans aimed at ecosystem development.
  • Large indigenous programmes that provide long-term growth visibility, including LCA Tejas Mk1A/Mk2, AMCA, QRSAM, Project Kusha, and P-75(I).
  • An expanding MSME and private sector ecosystem in electronics, radars, UAVs, and avionics, aiding local capability building.

Investment view: Moats, visibility, margins and exports

The brokerage highlighted four pillars supporting its investment thesis:
  • Strategic moats via high entry barriers, deep tech collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and preference for domestic contract winners.
  • Multi-decade visibility supported by elevated order book-to-sales ratios and a pipeline of complex platforms.
  • Margin expansion as localisation of subsystems and spares increases value capture for integrators.
  • Export-led scalability, with India emerging as a cost-competitive hub and export opportunities for platforms such as Akash and BrahMos to friendly nations.
 
Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.

More From This Section

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia crisis: Mkts in for another crude week as oil scramble continues

nifty, nifty50

Nifty 50@30: Tracking India's economic shift with 13% annual returnspremium

Foreign portfolio investors, FPI, Trading

Street signs: 24K support level for Nifty under watch, GIFT City IPO debutspremium

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge stock rides global truck demand rebound, defence spend boompremium

Topics : defence stocks Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd Bharat Electronics Bharat Dynamics Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Astra Microwave Products Apollo Micro Systems Data Patterns Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Happy International Women' Day 2026Full List of T20 World Cup WinnersSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance