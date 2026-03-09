HDFC Sec initiates coverage on 8 defence stocks; HAL, BEL among top picks

HDFC Securities has taken a positive stance on the defence sector, citing a multi-year compounding story, combining sustained order inflows and efficient execution. The brokerage has initiated coverage on eight stocks.

“We prefer electronics value chain players and companies with proven technological capabilities to transition to a full solutions provider level from a subsystem manufacturer,” HDFC Securities said.

Defence sector in a structurally elevated growth phase

The brokerage in its note highlighted that the global defence sector has entered a structurally elevated growth phase, driven by persistent geopolitical conflicts, rapid technological modernisation of weapons, and multi-domain warfare. Global military expenditure has surged at 8.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the past three years, as against a long-term average of 4 per cent.

India at the centre of transition

The brokerage noted that countries are accelerating modernisation across missile defence, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), space systems, and electronic warfare. India, as a fourth largest defence spender in the world, stands at the center of this transformation. The country is transitioning decisively from being a major importer to building an indigenous defence industrial ecosystem. This shift is reinforced by the natural obsolescence of aging military assets and an unequivocal sovereign mandate for self-reliance.

In analsysts’ view, this will result in a sustained, technology-intensive capex super cycle for the domestic defence industry, benefitting companies with high electronics content products, in line with the global trend.

Domestic growth catalysts

Key domestic drivers cited include:

Policy support through initiatives such as DAP-2020, iDEX, SRIJAN, defence corridors (UP/TN), DPEPP-2020, TPCR-25, higher FDI norms, and import bans aimed at ecosystem development.

Large indigenous programmes that provide long-term growth visibility, including LCA Tejas Mk1A/Mk2, AMCA, QRSAM, Project Kusha, and P-75(I).

An expanding MSME and private sector ecosystem in electronics, radars, UAVs, and avionics, aiding local capability building.

Investment view: Moats, visibility, margins and exports

The brokerage highlighted four pillars supporting its investment thesis:

Strategic moats via high entry barriers, deep tech collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and preference for domestic contract winners.

Multi-decade visibility supported by elevated order book-to-sales ratios and a pipeline of complex platforms.

Margin expansion as localisation of subsystems and spares increases value capture for integrators.

Export-led scalability, with India emerging as a cost-competitive hub and export opportunities for platforms such as Akash and BrahMos to friendly nations.

Disclaimer: Views and recommendations are those of the brokerage/analyst and are not endorsements. Readers should exercise discretion.