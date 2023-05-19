close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the verified members of the microblogging site will now be able to upload 2-hour long videos.

ANI Others
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the verified members of the microblogging site will now be able to upload 2-hour long videos.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!"

 

According to TechCrunch, a US-based Tech portal, Twitter has made changes to its paid plan and has expanded the previous 60-minute limit to two hours.

The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2GB to 8GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it's also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p, reported TechCrunch.

Soon after Musk announced the news, several social media users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions.

Also Read

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains

Twitter Verified account follows no one, removes 420,000 legacy accounts

Verified accounts are now prioritised announces Twitter CEO Elon Musk

YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world

Insolvency filing depressing in growing Indian market: Airbus India chief

Godrej Agrovet, SBI partner to offer loans to palm oil farmers: Report

Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

A user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix."

Another user commented, "so cool! thanks for makin' this possible!"

"Welcome to Tweetube," a user wrote.

Recently, Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO who will primarily focus on business operations.

Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

He recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

The update is currently available only for verified users.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Insolvency filing depressing in growing Indian market: Airbus India chief

Airbus
2 min read

Godrej Agrovet, SBI partner to offer loans to palm oil farmers: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report

Akasa Air
1 min read

Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan

Byju's
4 min read

RITES profit after tax increases 6.5% to Rs 138 cr in March quarter

RITES logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read
Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon