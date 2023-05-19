Twitter allows verified users to upload 2-hour long videos on platform

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that the verified members of the microblogging site will now be able to upload 2-hour long videos.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!"

According to TechCrunch, a US-based Tech portal, Twitter has made changes to its paid plan and has expanded the previous 60-minute limit to two hours.

The company also modified its Twitter Blue page and said the video file size limit for paid users is now increased from 2GB to 8GB. While earlier longer video upload was only possible from the web, now it's also possible through the iOS app. Despite these changes, the maximum quality for upload still remains 1080p, reported TechCrunch.

Soon after Musk announced the news, several social media users swamped the comment section and shared their reactions.

Also Read Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know End to Twitter's legacy blue checkmarks; Pope losses tick, LeBron retains Twitter Verified account follows no one, removes 420,000 legacy accounts Verified accounts are now prioritised announces Twitter CEO Elon Musk YouTube removed 1.7 mn videos in India in July-Sept, most in world Insolvency filing depressing in growing Indian market: Airbus India chief Godrej Agrovet, SBI partner to offer loans to palm oil farmers: Report Akasa Air commences daily flight operations from Kolkata: Report Edtech major Byju's sued by an agent connected to its $1.2 billion loan India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

A user wrote, "Twitter is the new Netflix."

Another user commented, "so cool! thanks for makin' this possible!"

"Welcome to Tweetube," a user wrote.

Recently, Musk named Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO who will primarily focus on business operations.

Musk who bought Twitter for USD 44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

He recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

The update is currently available only for verified users.