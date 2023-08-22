Confirmation

Axis Bank partners Cleartrip to give travel benefits to credit card holders

Under this collaboration, customers will be provided with an array of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including discount on booking seats up to Rs 1,200, and free meals up to Rs 500

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
Axis Bank and Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, are preparing to introduce a unique proposition to provide travel benefits to all existing and new Axis Bank credit card holders through Cleartrip.

Under this collaboration, customers will receive a range of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including a discount on seat bookings up to Rs 1,200, complimentary meals up to Rs 500, an exemption from convenience fees, and the option to cancel and reschedule flights for Rs 1 under CT FlexMax.

Axis Bank credit card holders can also take advantage of the specially curated travel offers without having to wait to collect or redeem points.

The partnership represents a significant departure from the conventional standards of booking discounts for domestic flights.

Currently, online travel agencies (OTAs) concentrate on offering instant cash discounts through partnerships with banks. However, they offset these discounts by imposing convenience fees and additional charges for seats and meals.

Sanjeev Moghe, president and head of cards and payments at Axis Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Cleartrip, a brand that shares our vision to provide unmatched customer experiences. We have observed that the travel segment is a high engagement area for our customers, especially during festivities, and this unique proposition with Cleartrip will add immense value to our customers’ travel plans.”

Ayyappan R, chief executive officer of Cleartrip, stated that the company is invested in disrupting the OTA space through a transparent and customer-centric approach.

"Our partnership with Axis Bank is an extension of this commitment. This will include features such as flexible bookings, cancellation options, and date changes, all without any additional costs. This unique proposition truly sets us apart in the market and is poised to benefit close to 12.5 million customers,” he said.

He further added that Axis Bank is a trusted financial player with a strong affiliation with Flipkart and a substantial user base.
First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

