Axis Bank partners Cleartrip to give travel benefits to credit card holders

Axis Bank and Flipkart-owned Cleartrip, are preparing to introduce a unique proposition to provide travel benefits to all existing and new Axis Bank credit card holders through Cleartrip.

Under this collaboration, customers will receive a range of privileges for domestic flight bookings, including a discount on seat bookings up to Rs 1,200, complimentary meals up to Rs 500, an exemption from convenience fees, and the option to cancel and reschedule flights for Rs 1 under CT FlexMax.

Axis Bank credit card holders can also take advantage of the specially curated travel offers without having to wait to collect or redeem points.

The partnership represents a significant departure from the conventional standards of booking discounts for domestic flights.

Currently, online travel agencies (OTAs) concentrate on offering instant cash discounts through partnerships with banks. However, they offset these discounts by imposing convenience fees and additional charges for seats and meals.

Sanjeev Moghe, president and head of cards and payments at Axis Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Cleartrip, a brand that shares our vision to provide unmatched customer experiences. We have observed that the travel segment is a high engagement area for our customers, especially during festivities, and this unique proposition with Cleartrip will add immense value to our customers’ travel plans.”

Also Read PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do? Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1 Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June Jupiter Hospitals raises Rs 123 cr in pre -IPO round; gets Sebi's nod Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services Forging hope amidst closure: New beginnings for GM's Talegaon Plant? LIC acquires 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services through demerger process Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Ayyappan R, chief executive officer of Cleartrip, stated that the company is invested in disrupting the OTA space through a transparent and customer-centric approach.

"Our partnership with Axis Bank is an extension of this commitment. This will include features such as flexible bookings, cancellation options, and date changes, all without any additional costs. This unique proposition truly sets us apart in the market and is poised to benefit close to 12.5 million customers,” he said.

He further added that Axis Bank is a trusted financial player with a strong affiliation with Flipkart and a substantial user base.