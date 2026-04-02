Bharti Airtel gain subscribers; Vodafone Idea continues to trail
Jio, on the other hand, continues to remain as the largest carrier and additions may not appear high due to the base effect
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
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Bharti Airtel has consistently gained subscribers, including and excluding machine-to-machine (M2M) connections over the last few months.
Jio, on the other hand, continues to remain as the largest carrier and additions may not appear high due to the base effect. Vodafone Idea (Vi) is putting strategies into effect in an attempt to improve subscriber loss. February showed its first net addition of nearly 22,000 subscribers since July 2025.
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Topics : Bharti Airtel Company News telecom sector
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:15 PM IST