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Home / Companies / News / Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO & MD effective from April 1

Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO & MD effective from April 1

As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Kedar Upadhye has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

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Biocon Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Shreehas Tambe as CEO & Managing Director, effective April 1, 2026.

As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the company's ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in global markets, the company said in a statement.

Further, Kedar Upadhye has also been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Biocon said.

This leadership transition is part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Ltd as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, creating a simplified and unified corporate structure. 

The strengthened enterprise is well-positioned to lead in diabetes, obesity, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, complex generics, and peptides, including GLP-1 therapies, the company said.

 

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Commenting on the development, Biocon Ltd Executive Chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said the company has consistently grown by anticipating patient needs and building ahead of the curve.

"With the integration of our generics and biosimilars businesses, we are creating a uniquely positioned, globally scaled biopharma enterprise," she said.

Mazumdar-Shaw further said, "Shreehas has been at the forefront of this transformation, leading several strategic milestones, including the acquisition and integration of the Viatris biosimilars business and the expansion of our global footprint." 

ALSO READ: Govt imposes taxes on fuel exports as West Asia conflict jolts supply  Siddharth Mittal, who was the CEO & Managing Director, will now transition to another leadership role within the Biocon Group, she said, adding that he played "a pivotal role in shaping the company's growth trajectory".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Biocon biocon stock Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

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