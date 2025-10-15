Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Group in the midst of the next phase of strategic move: Birla

Aditya Birla Group in the midst of the next phase of strategic move: Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla said the group is tilting its portfolio towards scale, agility, and consumer-centric ventures while redefining India's luxury retail experience

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla. | File Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Group is in the midst of the next phase of strategic acceleration, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the launch of Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai.
 
“The axis of our portfolio is slowly but surely being tilted, expanding in both scale and strategic breadth. The combination of mature operating companies and agile, younger businesses is shaping a platform designed for long-term value creation — a platform that cuts across customer segments and is already generating tangible social impact,” Birla said.
 
Deepening presence in the consumer space 
He said that over the past three to four years, the group had deepened its commitment to the consumer space, responding to shifts in demand with deliberate speed.
 
 
“Last year alone, we launched two major brands — one in paints called Birla Opus and the other in jewellery retail called Indriya — each aimed at a customer base that is increasingly more discerning, aspirational, and brand-conscious. Among global markets, India today stands out for the size, energy, and untapped potential of its consuming class,” Birla said.

Luxury market poised for transformation 
Birla said the luxury segment in India stands at the threshold of transformation. In less than a decade, he said, the luxury market is expected to grow over fourfold — from $20 billion to nearly $90 billion by 2030.
 
However, he added that luxury retail in India remains below its full potential. “For years, the ecosystem has lacked the right mix of real estate, supply, and service excellence. As a result, Indian consumers have looked outward for the experiences they have sought,” he said, adding that this is now beginning to change.
 
“As India’s economy matures and its cultural confidence deepens, the moment is right to redefine luxury retail — to bring the best global brands home, deliver them through world-class environments, and serve them with Indian warmth,” he added.
 
Galeries Lafayette marks global collaboration 
Nicolas Houzé, executive chairman of the Galeries Lafayette Group, said, “Opening our first store in Mumbai is a defining moment for Galeries Lafayette and a new chapter in our international journey. Partnering with the Aditya Birla Group, a renowned family-owned conglomerate whose values resonate with ours, gives this project a particularly strong foundation.”
 
“With Mumbai as our anchor point, we are proud to introduce an experience that brings together French heritage, creativity, and innovation while embracing the energy and cultural richness of India,” Houzé added.
 
He said the partnership combines Galeries Lafayette’s global retail expertise with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited’s (ABFRL’s) leadership across India’s premium and luxury segments. “Together, the two entities aim to create a structured, scalable model for the country’s high-value retail market. The Mumbai flagship serves as a strategic platform to showcase curated luxury merchandising and experiential offerings while generating insights that inform ABFRL’s long-term growth in this segment,” he said.

Topics : Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

