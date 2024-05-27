BluSmart launches BluSmart Charge app, opens EV charging service to public

To create a centralised database and keep a tab on the number of cars and enhance safety at the charging hub, a digitised entry and exit process is used

Electric mobility startup BluSmart has rolled out a new app — BluSmart Charge — for its Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru users to help them locate nearby EV charging stations.

BluSmart Charge, launched on Android and iOS platforms, will cater to all EV users, including fleet operators and individuals, providing unparalleled convenience and meeting diverse EV customer needs, the company said on Monday.

Alongside the charge app launch, BluSmart also expanded its charging infrastructure network and achieved a significant milestone by opening its 50th EV charging hub.

“BluSmart’s state-of-the-art EV charging hubs, comprising underground and open charging facilities, span over 1.8 million sq ft area with over 5,000 (fast and slow) EV charging stations powered by green sources,” the company said.

These hubs are strategically located in prime real estate areas like malls, corporate parks, and metro stations, offering superior design, minimal car queuing, and industry-leading capacity utilisation of 25 per cent.





ALSO READ: BluSmart to add 4,000 EVs of French carmaker Citroen to its fleet The BluSmart Charge app embodies the “ARC” promise by providing accessible, reliable, and convenient charging. Its key features include enhanced charger discovery, which locates chargers suited to vehicle type with real-time updates on availability.

Commenting on the BluSmart Charge app's launch, Tushar Garg, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart Charge, said, “BluSmart Charge’s promise is ARC charging for all and that is what we aim to make the process of charging as, thus addressing the key challenges in EV adoption in India.”

“As we expand our footprint, the magnitude and density of the EV charging infrastructure is crucial to make charging easily available. India is undergoing an eMobility transition and BluSmart’s deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations,” Garg added.

To make the process of charging simpler, the app offers a single platform for fleet operators and individuals. The app will also allow seamless payment integration to ensure secure, efficient transactions for all users.

To create a centralised database and keep a tab on the number of cars and enhance safety at the charging hub, a digitised entry and exit process is used. Additionally, a centralised fleet management system allows operators to track and monitor charging sessions and payments through a comprehensive dashboard.

“BluSmart continues to deliver on its fundamental strength of being a full-stack, vertically integrated EV ecosystem. In our journey of building a safe, reliable electric ride-hailing service, the unavailability of charging infrastructure is a key pain point that we set out to solve. BluSmart is leading the charge in expanding India's footprint of EV fleet and charging infrastructure network. This is a huge step forward in our promise to build long-term solutions for enabling eMobility in Indian mega-cities,” Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder, BluSmart, said.



With over 7,500 EVs, BluSmart has completed more than 14.9 million emission-free trips covering over 492 million electric kilometres, saving 35.7 million kg of CO2 emissions since its inception in 2019.

According to data from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the country currently has 10,186 operational public charging stations. Of these, 4,284 are administered by public sector undertakings (PSUs), including entities such as IndianOil e-Charge Station, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Convergence Energy Services Limited, and the Kerala State Electricity Board. The remaining fall under the purview of private sector operators, with Ujoy Technology, Tata Power, and Kazam emerging as the leading players.