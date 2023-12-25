India never had so many vehicles with green number plates on its roads. Registration of electric vehicles crossed the one million mark in 2023. From .67% in 2020, the share of EVs in total vehicles sold rose to 6% this year. And Tata Motors last week said that the electric passenger cars segment is expected to grow at 30 to 40% in 2024. Find out what the road ahead looks like for EVs. Will 2024 be the year of EVs?

Financial markets too had a good run this year. If someone had told you, the Sensex would rise over 10,000 points in a year, would you have believed it? But, this miraculous milestone was indeed achieved in 2023 despite the various challenges that markets faced. Taking ahead our year-ender series, find out the factors that led to the massive rise of stock markets in 2023.

Staying with the financial markets theme, investors took home some gains last week as they decided to book profit in the markets post the Sensex and Nifty indices’ 13% surge in the past seven weeks. In fact, the indices are up 6% so far in December. So, what should be your trading strategy at this juncture?

Sceptics often ask if markets have run too far too fast. But backed by strong fundamentals and better global outlook, benchmark indices are routinely pulling up surprises. Moving on, one of the world’s wealthiest persons, Jeff Bezos, had also pulled up a surprise in 2021 by announcing his resignation as the CEO of Amazon. He had his eyes fixed on space tourism. His company Blue Origin successfully launched a rocket on an un-crewed mission last week. Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.