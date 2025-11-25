Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Campa, Lahori Zeera double market share as Cola giants lose ground in 2025

Campa, Lahori Zeera double market share as Cola giants lose ground in 2025

New players like Campa and Lahori Zeera doubled their market share in Jan-Sept 2025, cutting into Coca-Cola and PepsiCo's lead

Campa Cola

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which bought Campa Cola in 2022 and relaunched it in 2023. (Photo: Company website)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s soft drinks market, long dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, is witnessing its biggest shift in years. The shift is most visible in the first nine months of 2025, with new entrants expanding faster than expected despite weather-related setbacks and limited national reach, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
Smaller players led by Reliance’s Campa and Verlinvest-backed Lahori Zeera have doubled their combined share to nearly 15 per cent in January-September 2025. A year ago, these brands held only about 7 per cent.
 
Most of this growth has come from the mass-market ₹10 price segment, where consumers are more open to trying newer, cheaper alternatives. This shift has taken a toll on Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, whose combined share has fallen from 93 per cent last year to nearly 85 per cent in the same period, the news report said.
 
 
Overall market growth, however, remained flat this year due to heavy rainfall across many regions, which reduced summer demand. 

Lahori Zeera prepares nationwide expansion

 
Lahori Zeera co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Nikhil Doda said that the company plans to become national by next year.
 
The news report quoted him as saying that the company is planning to cover 80-90 per cent pin codes.
 
Lahori, founded in 2017 in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib by cousins Saurabh Munjal, Nikhil Doda and Saurabh Bhutna, is setting up its third plant in Lucknow. The company also aims to enter institutional sales and is introducing new products like Lahori Aamras and Masala Cola. It currently has over 2,500 distributors, most of them in general trade.

Campa expands visibility

 
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), which bought Campa Cola in 2022 and relaunched it in 2023, has pushed the brand this year. Campa signed multiple partnerships, including a co-powered IPL sponsorship, roped in actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador and secured an exclusive beverage deal with Hyderabad Metro, allowing sales through vending machines, kiosks and retail outlets in metro premises.
 
Campa also joined hands with Ajith Kumar Racing as the “official energy partner” for its Campa Energy drink.   

Campa enters Sri Lanka with local partner

 
Reliance Consumer Products introduced Campa beverages in Sri Lanka this year through a partnership with Ceylon Cold Stores, part of the John Keells Group. The strong distribution network of Ceylon Cold Stores is expected to help Campa build quick visibility.
 
The Sri Lanka lineup includes Campa Cola, Lemon, Orange and energy drinks such as Campa NRG Gold Boost and Berry Kik, priced at ₹100 for 250 ml bottles.
 
RCPL also rolled out Campa Cola in the UAE at the Gulfood event, partnering with Agthia Group, a major regional F&B company.

Topics : Reliance Brands Coca-Cola India Beverage firms BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

