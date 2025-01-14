Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ceat, HUL facilities join Global Lighthouse Network of WEF to innovate

Ceat, HUL facilities join Global Lighthouse Network of WEF to innovate

Other new members are based in the United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and newcomer Morocco, home to the first Lighthouse site in Africa

Workers set the stage prior to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

The other new Indian entrant to the list is HUL's Tinsukia facility. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two India-based facilities of tyre maker CEAT and FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd have joined the Global Lighthouse Network of the World Economic Forum for transforming manufacturing through innovation.

Announcing 17 new members to the network, the WEF on Tuesday said this community of 189 industry leaders is pioneering the use of cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies in manufacturing.

Other new members are based in the United Arab Emirates, China, Germany, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States and newcomer Morocco, home to the first Lighthouse site in Africa.

The latest cohort of Lighthouses has observed an average 53 per cent boost in labour productivity and 26 per cent reduction in conversion costs attributed to various digital solutions such as AI, machine learning, advanced analytics and more, the WEF said.

 

On Sriperumbudur facility of CEAT Ltd, the WEF said, "To support global expansion, CEAT needed to manage three times more SKUs (stock keeping units), faster order fulfilment, coupled with new product launches at twice the speed with productivity improvement in assembly process."  To achieve this, CEAT deployed over 30 digital solutions, including operational research models for reducing turnaround time, advanced analytics for predictive control and machine learning-based design.

Also Read

Crude oil

Ceat, MRF, IOCL: Oil-linked stocks slip as crude oil rises above $81/bbl

CEAT Tyres

CEAT races 16%, hits record on buying Camso brand from Michelin for $225 mn

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Dec 9: GCPL, IndiGo, M&M, CEAT, Bajaj Auto, Paytm, SBI

CEAT

RPG Group's Ceat to acquire Camso brand from Michelin for $225 million

CEAT

Ceat skids 6% after reporting 41% decline in Q2 net profit; Details here

These solutions improved labour productivity by 25 per cent, reduced dispatch turnaround time by 54 per cent, accelerated product ramp-up by 30 per cent and cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 47 per cent, the Forum said.

The other new Indian entrant to the list is HUL's Tinsukia facility.

To adapt to the surge in instant delivery e-commerce via shorter runs and wider product variety, Unilever Tinsukia, operating in a remote region with limited resources, implemented over 50 digital use cases improving end-to-end supply chain agility through machine learning-driven planning, AI-enabled changeovers and a green digital twin.

This helped reduce planning frozen periods from 14 days to one, enabling a threefold increase in unique SKUs and cutting the time for sustainable packaging trials by 84 per cent.

Additionally, the site supported local community development by fostering digital skills through an Industrial Training Institute and a digital Braille lab, strengthening its social impact alongside its digital transformation, the Forum said.

Launched in 2018, the Global Lighthouse Network brings together and celebrates the success of the world's leading industrial sites which achieved exceptional performance in productivity, supply chain resilience, customer centricity, sustainability and talent.

This global community of influential innovators, deploying over 1,000 solutions in multiple industries, includes 189 sites, 25 of which are Sustainability Lighthouses. The network now spans over 30 countries and 35 sectors.

This WEF initiative was co-founded with McKinsey & Company and is counselled by an advisory board of industry leaders who are working together to shape the future of global manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group under DoT scanner on delayed 5G rollout, may surrender spectrum

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

DP World, AM Green ink pact to develop green fuel logistics infra

S N Subrahmanyan, L&T

'Genuinely cares for his team': L&T HR on chairman's 90-hr workweek remark

Hyundai

Hyundai India's slow EV ramp-up hurts its decarbonisation plan: Greenpeace

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Q3FY25 results Jan 14: HDFC AMC, Network18 among 11 to post earnings today

Topics : Ceat ITC Hindustan Unilever Hindustan Uniliver Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon