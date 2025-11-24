Monday, November 24, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket prices for the studio apartments would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, while that for 3 and 4 BHK apartments would be ₹11 cr, ₹15 cr

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

NCR-based realty firm Central Park Estates on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in its recently launched luxury residential project Delphine, designed for high-yield investors, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) along the Dwarka Expressway.
 
With an estimated sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore, the exclusive development will span 7.85 acres located in Sector 104, Gurugram. The project would include two towers of fully serviced studio and one-bedroom residences and four towers of 3- and 4-bedroom residences each.
 
“The total project investment stands at Rs 2,000 crore, funded through internal accruals and capital finance. Construction will be managed in-house and is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected by the year 2032,” the firm said in an official statement.
 
 
People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket prices for the studio apartments would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, while that for 3 and 4 BHK apartments would be Rs 11 crore and Rs 15 crore onwards, respectively.
 
Speaking on the choice of site, Ankush Kaul, president for sales, marketing and CRM at Central Park, said that Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-value real estate corridor with robust infrastructure and growing investor confidence.

“Our entry into Dwarka Expressway is a step towards developing Gurugram’s next luxury hub, where infrastructure, design and investment potential come together seamlessly,” Amarjit Bakshi, chairman and managing director at Central Park, added.
 
This comes even as the Delhi NCR market has been seeing a lull in new supply for the July to September period of this year.
 
According to a report by realty firm PropEquity, Delhi NCR saw an 8 per cent drop in new housing supply from 12,906 units in Q3 2024 to 11,936 units in Q3 2025. However, the market also saw a 4 per cent rise in housing sales at 10,990 units in Q3 2025 compared to 10,539 in the same period last year.

Topics : housing projects Dwarka Expressway Real Estate

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

