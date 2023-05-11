close

Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

Company estimates commercial supplies will start from the fourth quarter of 2023-24

BS Reporter Chennai
Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
The custom manufactured chemicals division of Chemplast Sanmar has signed an agreement with a global agrochemical company to manufacture an advanced intermediate.
“Last quarter, we announced that we have been selected to manufacture an intermediate for an established generic Active Ingredient. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for this intermediate with a global agrochemical innovator company,” said Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Deputy Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar. Chemplast didn’t close the company’s name.

The LOI covers a period of five years and Chemplast estimates commercial supplies will start from the fourth quarter of 2023-24. This new product will be manufactured in a production block which is on track for commissioning in the second of the current financial year.
This development is in continuation of Chemplast Sanmar’s earlier announcement with respect to another LOI (signed in November 2022 with a "global innovator company" for supplying an advanced intermediate for a new active ingredient, and its announcement in February 2023 to kick-start the next phase of expansion of the multi-purpose facility. “This new LOI reaffirms the strength of our product pipeline, demonstrates our technical know-how, and our ability to combine a world-class research and development capability with a broad range of chemical technologies at a production scale,” said Rangachari.

The custom manufactured chemicals division manufactures advanced intermediates for agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. Led by chemists and engineers, the division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, pilot and research and development facilities to handle a wide range of chemistries and processes. 

Topics : Chemplast Sanmar manufacturing Agrochemical companies Companies

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

