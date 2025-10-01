Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Coal India output falls 3.9% in September to 48.97 MT amid monsoon impact

Coal India output falls 3.9% in September to 48.97 MT amid monsoon impact

The drop in production comes in spite of the government making efforts to increase coal output to bring down the import of dry fuel

Coal India

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and a dispatch target of 900 MT for 2025-26. This ambitious production goal aims to meet rising power demand and reduce reliance on imported coal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned CIL on Wednesday reported a 3.9 per cent decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The drop in production comes in spite of the government making efforts to increase coal output to bring down the import of dry fuel.

The company's output was 50.94 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

However, no reasons were given by the company for the decline.

CIL subsidiaries, which registered a drop in production in September, are Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

 

Also Read

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India announces ₹1.03 lakh festivals reward for non-executive staff

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Imported coal may feature on proposed coal exchange for trading, says CIL

Coal India

Coal India hikes mine fatality ex gratia to ₹25 lakh, adds salary plan

Coal India

Near-term weakness in Coal India stock seen as buying opportunitypremium

Coal India

Coal India staff's ex gratia for fatal mine accidents raised to Rs 25 lakh

There was decline in production in North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), a unit of Coal India.

According to industry experts, heavy rains and waterlogging during monsoon create operational difficulties in mining, leading to a drop in coal production.

Coal production during the April-September period also dropped to 329.14 MT, over 341.35 MT in the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 MT and a dispatch target of 900 MT for 2025-26. This ambitious production goal aims to meet rising power demand and reduce reliance on imported coal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Sons

Tata Sons deregistration: RBI declines comment, says licence still valid

Tata Advanced Systems

Airbus, Tata to set up India's first private helicopter plant in Karnataka

Bvlgari

India to be among Italian luxury brand Bvlgari's top 10 markets in 3 yearspremium

Reliance Retail

Reliance Brands enters partnership to bring Stella McCartney to India

Tata motors

Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

Topics : Company News Coal India Limited Coal production India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon