Coal India's venture into power generation gets Cabinet approval

The Union Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved two maiden thermal power units planned by the national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) in collaboration with its subsidiaries.

These three projects, with an envisaged investment of Rs 22,000 crore, mark CIL's foray into the power generation segment. These units are slated to be located at pitheads, in the vicinity of coal mines, and are part of the increased efforts of the Centre to have more pithead units.

The CCEA approved the 660-megawatt (MW) Amarkantak supercritical coal-based thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Anuppur District, Madhya Pradesh, through a joint venture between South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Co Ltd (MPPGCL). SECL is one of the seven subsidiaries of CIL. MPPGCL is a Madhya Pradesh government-owned company.

The cabinet also approved a 1,600 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Sundargarh District, Odisha, through ‘Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd’ (MBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL). Both SECL and MCL are two of the seven subsidiaries of CIL.

“Coal India Limited (CIL), the largest coal mining company in the world, will set up two Pithead Thermal Power Plants, through its subsidiaries, with a view to providing cheaper power to the country,” said the statement by the company. Senior company officials said the project would require 7-9 years to commence operations as land acquisition and technology partnerships will soon begin now.

The Centre has been pushing state-owned companies to enter into power generation, both coal and renewable energy, in order to build sufficient power availability. In November last year, in a meeting with all state-owned power generators, Union Power Minister R K Singh said India would need 80 GW of coal-based thermal power generation capacity to be built, as against 27 GW under construction. "Renewable energy capacity addition alone cannot help meet the rising electricity demand that has already peaked at an all-time high of 241 GW in 2023,” Singh had said.

Currently, there is 25 GW of thermal power capacity under various stages of development. Out of this, around 20 GW is being constructed by the state-owned power generation behemoth NTPC Ltd. The Centre has planned 500 GW of renewable power by the end of this decade.

“The union government has been encouraging thermal power projects lately due to the surge in demand. The commentary from the government is that India would require close to 80 GW of additional thermal power capacity by 2030. The current pipeline of under-construction thermal projects is around 30 GW, with another 7 GW likely to be revived from the private sector. So for this additional capacity to come in, the projects need to be planned and awarded now. The peak capacity touched this year was 240 GW and if the demand were to grow by 7-7.5%, an additional thermal capacity of 60-70 GW would be required by the end of the decade,” said Vikram V, Vice President & Co-Group Head- Corporate Ratings at ICRA.

Vikram further said that while renewable capacity would grow at its pace, an additional 30-35 GW of thermal capacity over and above the capacity already under construction is required to meet the rising demand. “This is also in line with the Centre’s initiatives towards ensuring energy security.”

The CCEA also approved an equity capital infusion of Rs 823 crore by SECL in the joint venture company building the Amarkantak power units. It also approved equity capital of Rs 4,784 crore by MCL for its upcoming unit in Odisha. Equity Investment by CIL beyond 30 per cent of its net worth in the JV of SECL-MPPGCL and in MBPL was also approved by the CCEA.