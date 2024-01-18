Jet Airways case: SC deals blow to JKC, orders Rs 150 crore bank guarantee

In a major blow to Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful resolution professional of the grounded airline Jet Airways , the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed it to furnish a performance bank guarantee of Rs 150 crore by January 31, reported Moneycontrol.

The SC ruled that if JKC fails to furnish the bank guarantee, legal penalties will follow. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) will now have to decide the appeal by the State Bank of India (SBI) contesting the transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to JKC by the end of March 2024.

The court has thus set aside the order of NCLAT from August 2023, permitting JKC to adjust Rs 150 crore from an existing performance bank guarantee for infusing Rs 350 crore. According to the consortium's undertaking, they will pay Rs 100 crore by August 31, another Rs 100 crore by September 30, and the remaining Rs 150 crore will be deducted from an existing performance bank guarantee.

The lenders of the airline had vehemently contested against the NCLAT permitting JKC to adjust the Rs 150 crore bank guarantee on the ground that it was a backup and could not be utilised at this stage.

On August 18, 2023, when the consortium proposed the payment schedule, the appellate tribunal asked it to file an application to this effect within 24 hours. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) informed the appellate tribunal that they may choose not to pursue the appeal against the transfer of the airline's ownership to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, provided it pays Rs 350 crore to meet condition precedents.

The lenders constitute a part of the CoC, which is formed once a company is admitted to insolvency. It is a body of financial creditors that represents the interests of stakeholders. The panel's vote percentage is proportional to the amount lent to the insolvent company by a financial institution.

On January 13, 2023, NCLT allowed the transfer of the beleaguered airline to the consortium led by London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. However, the CoC filed an opposition to the transfer with NCLAT.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 due to growing losses and a debt of around Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline's CoC approved the revival plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.