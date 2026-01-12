Coromandel to set up corporate research centre at IIT Madras Research Park

Coromandel International, one of India’s leading agri solutions providers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) for the establishment of a corporate research centre at the IIT Madras Research Park.

The partnership will enable Coromandel to leverage the world-class research, innovation, and technology infrastructure of the IIT Madras ecosystem in India and abroad, fostering advanced collaboration in areas of strategic importance to agriculture, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

Narayanan Vellayan, whole-time director – strategic sourcing, Coromandel International, said: “Coromandel has always believed that innovation and research are critical to strengthening India’s agricultural ecosystem and driving sustainable growth. Our collaboration with IIT Madras Global will enable us to work closely with leading researchers, scientists, and global partners to develop breakthrough solutions in crop nutrition and advanced agri-inputs. The corporate research centre will serve as a strategic platform to translate cutting-edge science into scalable technologies that benefit farmers, industry, and the nation’s innovation agenda.”

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, presided over by S Jaishankar, minister of external affairs, Government of India. During the ceremony, the MoU copy was formally handed over to Narayanan Vellayan, whole-time director – strategic sourcing, Coromandel International, by Jaishankar, in the presence of V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras.

The event witnessed participation from IIT Madras’ global partners across the US, the UK, Germany, Malaysia, the UAE, and Singapore, underscoring the institute’s expanding international research footprint. T Madhav Narayan, CEO, IITM Global, said the MoU with Coromandel represents a powerful step towards deep industry–academia engagement, accelerating translational research and innovation with real-world impact.

The corporate research centre will act as a hub for joint research programmes, technology incubation, talent development, and international collaboration, supporting Coromandel’s long-term focus on science-led growth and future-ready agri solutions.

Coromandel International Limited is among India’s pioneers and leading agri solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and other allied businesses, and crop protection. These include fertilisers, crop protection, bio products, specialty nutrients, and organic businesses. The company is the second-largest manufacturer and marketer of phosphatic fertilisers in India. The company’s crop protection products are marketed in India as well as in international geographies, offering a wide range of technical and formulation products. The specialty nutrients business of the company focuses on water-soluble fertilisers, secondary and micronutrients, and nano fertiliser products. The company is a leading marketer of organic fertilisers in India. The company clocked a turnover of Rs 24,444 crore during FY24-25.