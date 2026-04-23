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Dabur India appoints Herjit S Bhalla as CEO for India business operations

Dabur India has appointed Herjit S Bhalla as CEO for its India business, with the former Hershey executive set to report to Global CEO Mohit Malhotra

Dabur

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Dabur India announced the appointment of Herjit S Bhalla as chief executive officer for its India business on Thursday.
 
Bhalla, who served as vice president – Canada & Global Customers at The Hershey Company, will report to Mohit Malhotra, whole-time director and global chief executive officer.
 
“We wish to inform that Mr Herjit S Bhalla has joined the company as ‘Chief Executive Officer – India Business’ in the category of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from Thursday, April 23, 2026. He shall report to Mr Mohit Malhotra, Whole-time Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company,” the company stated in an exchange filing.
 
 
The maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juice is set to announce its March quarter and financial year 2026 (FY26) results on May 7.

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Topics : Dabur India FMCGs Company News

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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