Digital capital of India is creating 'new grand bargain', says Nilekani

India's unique digital public infrastructure has empowered citizens to control their own data and has formalised society at an unprecedented rate, according to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman and Co-Founder of Infosys.



Speaking on the final day of the B20 Summit India 2023, Nilekani highlighted several central government initiatives launched post-2014, such as the Digital India programme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, and Unified Payment Interface (UPI). These initiatives have accelerated both digitisation and the creation of bank accounts.

"Between 2014 and 2016, we witnessed momentous events that led to a massive transformation," Nilekani said. "To put it in perspective, what India accomplished in nine years would have taken 47 years through traditional means. We transitioned from being one of the most unbanked nations to one of the most financially included, thanks to technology."

Throughout the current year of its G20 presidency, India has promoted the open-source architecture of Aadhaar, UPI and other digital platforms like DigiLocker. Nilekani, also the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), stated that the Indian model of scaling digital public infrastructure to cover the entire population will become "increasingly ubiquitous" in the coming years.

"The fundamental shift occurring is India's transition from an offline, informal, low-productivity array of micro-economies to a unified, online, formal, high-productivity mega-economy. This is the trend for the next 20 years, enabled by what we call digital public infrastructure," he added.

According to Nilekani, almost 100 per cent of Indians have enrolled in the Aadhaar identification system. The Aadhaar-enabled online verification system now handles approximately 80 million transactions daily, and around 700 million bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar.

The three-day B20 Summit, held in New Delhi, serves as the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The event attracted over 1,000 global business leaders and CEOs from major corporations.

"Data is essentially a by-product of digital platform usage," Nilekani said. "In most parts of the world, data is exploited by companies for advertising or by governments for surveillance. However, India has pioneered a unique concept allowing individuals and small businesses to utilise their own data. Essentially, we have established an architecture where every individual and business can make different use of their digital footprint."