Dixon begins manufacturing fixed broadband devices in collab with Nokia

A manufacturing setup by Dixon Electro, a step-down unit of Dixon Technologies, will produce up to 10 million devices annually at its facility in Noida, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Dixon Technologies, a leading electronic manufacturing services company, has commenced manufacturing fixed broadband devices in India in collaboration with Finnish telecom giant Nokia.

This will tap the demand for fixed broadband services in India, which has surged in recent years, led by the rapid adoption of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies, said a joint statement.

A manufacturing setup by Dixon Electro, a step-down unit of Dixon Technologies, will produce up to 10 million devices annually at its facility in Noida, it added.

"This collaboration will produce GPON, 5G FWA, and Mesh Wi-Fi devices capable of delivering up to one gigabit per second per home," it said.

 

Nokia's Chennai-based R&D Centre will spearhead the design and development of the devices, with Dixon Electro handling large-scale manufacturing.

Besides, this will also create around 3,000 new jobs and contribute to the local economy.

Nokia is a market leader in broadband infrastructure equipment with a significant proportion of Indian homes connected to Nokia Fiber broadband equipment. It currently supports over half of India's FTTH infrastructure.

"Now, Nokia adds 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), and Wi-Fi beacons for a complete in-home broadband toolkit for Indian operators," it said.

"Together, Nokia and Dixon are committed to enhancing connectivity, accelerating India's digital transformation, and delivering next-generation broadband solutions to Indian homes."  Dixon Technologies Vice Chairman and Managing Director Atul B Lall said: "Our partnership with Nokia represents a milestone in India's manufacturing sector, supporting the vision of a self-reliant India. As we begin local production of these advanced broadband devices, Dixon reaffirms its commitment to expanding India's electronics ecosystem".

Sandy Motley, VP, Fixed Networks, Nokia said: "Through this partnership, we aim to support India's transition to a digitally connected future, leveraging Nokia's expertise in FTTH and FWA technologies".

Dixon Technologies recorded a revenue of Rs 6,411 crore in FY24. It operates in 23 facilities nationwide and serves over 100 clients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

