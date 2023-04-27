close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Domino's Pizza beats quarterly sales estimate on price hikes, steady demand

Shares of the company rose about 5% in premarket trade

Reuters
Dominos

Domino's

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domino's Pizza Inc beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter U.S. same-store sales on Thursday, boosted by higher prices as well as new promotional offers and menu items that helped draw more customers.
 
Shares of the company rose about 5% in premarket trade.
 
The pizza chain's better-than-expected sales follows similar reports from McDonald's Corp and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, which have been bumping up menu prices to protect their margins from a jump in costs of raw materials and labor.
 
In a bid to attract inflation-weary consumers, the pizza chain relaunched $3 Carryout Tips promo, where customers who place a carry-out order of $5 or more earn a $3 promo that can be used for another carry-out order.
 
Analysts have said the company's new menu item "Loaded Tots" that serves oven-baked potato tots with cheese and toppings in three varieties has helped boost sales during the January-March period.
 
The world's largest pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales rose 3.6% in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimate of a 1.96% increase, according to Refinitiv data.
 

Also Read

Domino's launches 20-minute deliveries across as many zones in India

20-min pizza delivery promise by Domino's gets stuck in traffic, kitchen

Wall Street drops as job gains fuel rate-hike worries; Nasdaq falls 1.2%

Domino's India franchisee Jubilant's Q2 profit rises 10% on dine-in demand

Jubilant FoodWorks net rises 10% in July-Sept quarter on high demand

Embassy REIT clocks 11% growth in net income, declares Rs 2,058 cr dividend

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit down 27% YoY as clients cut spending

Amazon lays off employees in Cloud computing, HR units in fresh wave

Ice-cream brand Baskin Robbins looks at 20% growth in India in FY24

Co-living operator Settl. to open 4 new centres in Gurugram by next month

However, total revenue rose 1.3% to $1.02 billion but missed analysts' estimate of $1.04 billion hurt by a strong dollar.
 
Major companies such as McDonald's and Coca-Cola, which have sprawling global operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars, have flagged foreign currency headwinds.
 
Net income of the company rose to $104 million, or $2.93 per share, in the first quarter, from $91 million, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier.
 

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Domino's Domino's Pizza Global demand Wall Street

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Embassy REIT clocks 11% growth in net income, declares Rs 2,058 cr dividend

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit down 27% YoY as clients cut spending

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

Amazon lays off employees in Cloud computing, HR units in fresh wave

Amazon
3 min read

Ice-cream brand Baskin Robbins looks at 20% growth in India in FY24

Ice creams
3 min read

Co-living operator Settl. to open 4 new centres in Gurugram by next month

co-living space, offices, entertainment, Television, real estate
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Q4 net profit jumps 42% to Rs 2,670 cr, plans to set up a new plant

Maruti Suzuki
4 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon