JUST IN
Domino's India franchisee Jubilant's Q2 profit rises 10% on dine-in demand
BioNTech Q3 earnings drop but forecast for vaccine revenue grows
Paytm reports 76% rise in Q2 revenue to Rs 1,914 cr on surge in loan growth
Brookfield India's net dips 61% to Rs 27 crore, net operating income up
Coal India Q2 net profit zooms 106% to Rs 6,044 crore on high sales
BSE net profit nearly halves to Rs 34 cr as margin plunges, expenses rise
Coal India Q2 profit rises 106% to Rs 6,044 crore, net sales up 29%
Sintex Industries Q2 net loss widens to Rs 278 crore, expenses surge 23%
Flipkart FY22 losses widen to over Rs 7,800 cr; net income rises by 20%
Brookfield India REIT Q2 net operating income rises 48% to Rs 241 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Godrej Properties buys 12 acres land in Pune to build housing project
Business Standard

Domino's India franchisee Jubilant's Q2 profit rises 10% on dine-in demand

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which runs the Domino's Pizza chain of restaurants in India, reported a near 10% jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as people dined out more

Topics
Jubilant FoodWorks Dominos pizza | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Analysts at Spark Capital expect Jubilant to gain share from both the organised and unorganised players in the Indian food service industry backed by a solid franchise and entrenched brand equity.

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which runs the Domino's Pizza chain of restaurants in India, reported a near-10% jump in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as people dined out more following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Profit rose to 1.32 billion Indian rupees ($16.12 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 1.2 billion rupees a year earlier.

"Dine-in and takeaway channels combined witnessed strong year-on-year growth," said the restaurant operator.

Restaurants in India have seen a pickup in business this year, with people slowly returning to offices under hybrid work arrangements and venturing out more.

While Domino's in the United States is a delivery-first business, its dine-in business makes up a significant portion of its topline in India, its second-biggest market. The company, analysts said, has a more-than-70% share of India's pizza market.

Revenue rose to 13.01 billion rupees from 11.16 billion rupees last year, as Jubilant launched new menu items, including biryani and fried chicken.

It also went on a store-opening spree, opening 76 stores in the July-September quarter, entering 22 new cities.

Jubilant, which opened the country's first Domino's restaurant in 1996 in New Delhi, aims to have 3,000 stores in the medium term, up from nearly 1,700 currently. The company also opened India's first Popeyes restaurant - a U.S.-based burger chain - earlier this year.

However, analysts have indicated the rapid expansion and higher prices of ingredients including cheese and vegetables weigh on its margins.

Jubilant said its core earnings margin came in at 24%, versus 25.8% last year.

Smaller rival Westlife Development will report its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, with analysts expecting the McDonald's franchisee to report a profit of 246.6 million rupees compared to a loss a year earlier.

($1 = 81.9050 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jubilant FoodWorks Dominos pizza

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.